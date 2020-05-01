Whipped peanut butter milk is the latest spin on trendy dalgona coffee

In mid-March, whipped coffee became the trendy drink that everyone just had to try. Soon, whipped matcha made its debut, closely followed by whipped strawberry milk.

Now, whipped peanut butter milk is having its moment in the sun ... well, on our Instagram feeds, at least.

The original whipped drink, also known as "dalgona" coffee for the Korean honeycomb toffee treat it tastes like, is made with instant coffee and sugar served over ice and milk. It's nutty relative simply replaces the coffee with jelly's favorite creamy spread.

After making whipped strawberry milk, Valentina Mussi, a Miami-based food blogger who runs the Instagram account @sweetportfolio, decided to make yet another variation on the drink.

"My followers commented that they are not fans of coffee or strawberry ... so I decided to make something with a bit of a savory flavor," Mussi told TODAY Food.

While the drink has racked up plenty of likes on Instagram already, surprisingly, Mussi hasn't even been able to taste her own creation.

"I actually happen to have a peanut allergy, so I do not know (how it tastes)," she said.

However, she made it for her family members and "they loved it."

Much like the other whipped drinks, this version is simple and made with ingredients many people probably already have in their kitchen cupboards. First, get some peanut butter, sugar and heavy cream. After that, it’s all about the whipping.

"As usual, whip until your arm goes numb and you achieve a creamy fluffy texture," Mussi posted on Instagram. "Serve iced over your favorite milk and add toppings if you want!"

Turning this drink into a happy hour treat is also pretty easy. TikTok user @juligrace created another version of whipped peanut butter milk by starting out with a traditional dalgona recipe but, after whipping, she added her concoction to almond milk and a shot of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Mussi says she's excited to try making more new beverages in the future.

"I am actually trying to elevate things a bit and do a more ambitious flavor," said Mussi. "Since I live in Florida, I am obsessed with key lime pie so, that’s the next flavor I am going to try to make. Hope it works out!"

How to make whipped peanut butter milk

Ingredients

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter (don't use a super salty variety)

1 teaspoon white granulated sugar

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

Optional: Reese’s Pieces for decoration