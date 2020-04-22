Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Whipped strawberry milk might just be the new whipped coffee

Move over, whipped coffee! This fruity new concoction has a heavenly hue.

By Michelle Gant

Move over, whipped coffee. There’s a new beverage trending on social media and it’s even more eye-catching and easier to make than its caffeinated counterpart.

Whipped strawberry milk has been popping up all over the internet lately as people head to their kitchens to create homemade versions of viral Starbucks drinks.

Whipped coffee — also called “beaten coffee” or “dalgona coffee” because of how much it tastes like the Korean honeycomb toffee of the same name — is a frothy, cloud-like beverage made with instant coffee, sugar and hot water served over ice and milk.

In one TikTok video with almost 2 million likes, user @imhannahcho is seen adding equal parts of instant coffee, sugar and hot water into a bowl, then stirs them together like crazy until the mixture takes on a frothy, whipped texture.

Since gaining popularity, other varieties of the beverage have been bubbling up, including drinks made with whipped matcha and now with summer just around the corner, strawberry.

🍓WHIPPED STRAWBERRY MILK🍦🥛⁣ ⁣ ☕️Another alternative to #whippedcoffee… I bring to you Whipped Strawberry Milk made using one of my favorite childhood drinks ever, Nesquik!⁣ ⁣ ✨All you need is 1 tbsp of Strawberry Nesquik and 4 tbsp (1/4 cup) of heavy whipping cream. Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk🍼⁣ ⁣ 🌝What do you think? Are you sticking to #dalgona coffee or trying one of these alternatives?⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ —⁣ #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #nesquik #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel⁣

To make this fluffy pink drink that’s serving up plenty of childhood nostalgia, you need about one tablespoon of strawberry Nesquik and one quarter cup of heavy whipping cream.

“Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk,” Valentina Mussi, who goes by @sweetportfolio on social media, advised.

WHIPPED MATCHA!!!!!! 🍵🍵 Yes this took me all weekend and many failed attempts!! I’m making a few videos/tutorials and blog posts on it now because there are so many different ways of doing it… And so many things I did wrong that I want you to do right! In the meantime… Enjoy! 🍵 with a mixer, whisk two egg whites for 5 to 8 minutes 🍵 separately, boil 1 tablespoon of water and whisk it together with a half tablespoon of Matcha and 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar 🍵 while mixing the egg whites… Make sure they are nice and fluffy! Slowly pour in your matcha blend. I repeat, slowly! 🍵 blend until you have a nice foamy green! 🍵 filll a glass halfway with ice, and 3/4 of the way with a nut milk of your choosing! Scoop your whipped Matcha on top, sprinkle with a little more Matcha, and enjoy! Xx #nobread (If you are vegan, use the water from a can of chickpeas instead of egg whites!)

If you want to take it a step further, another version of the recipe calls for using homemade strawberry milk instead of Nesquik.

“I still had some homemade strawberry milk and I decided to make a dalgona version of it," food blogger @muchieslog told TODAY.

She shared her take on the trend, along with a recipe for how to make your own strawberry milk using fresh strawberries, milk and sugar.

First, you need to make a homemade strawberry syrup using ripe berries and sugar.

Once the syrup has cooled off, simply combine it with any kind of milk in a container, shake it up and you’ve got fresh strawberry milk. Then you can use that milk, along with whipped cream, to make your own version of the latest candy-hued viral beverage.

Whipped Strawberry Milk with Nesquik

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon strawberry Nesquik
  • ¼ cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup of milk (any dairy or nondairy variety)
  • Ice

Preparation

  1. Combine strawberry Nesquik and heavy whipping cream in a bowl.
  2. Using a whisk or hand mixer, whip the two ingredients to make whipped cream.
  3. Add the whipped mixture to a cup of iced milk, stir to combine and enjoy.
🍓 Strawberry Dalgona 🍓⠀ ⠀ I have seen many videos on other versions of the dalgona coffee such as chocolate and matcha. Since I still had my homemade strawberry milk, I decided to make a dalgona version of it too. ❤️🍓. ⠀ ⠀ I also made a chocolate version and others too. Stay tuned! ❤️ 🍫⠀ ⠀ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ⠀ ⠀ Recipe: ⠀ 1) You need to make the strawberry syrup. You can find it in my previous post “Homemade Strawberry Milk”. ⠀ 2) Once cooled down, add about 50ml of whipped cream and whisk away till you get that creamy texture. ⠀ 3) Fill up a glass with ice and strawberry milk (can be any strawberry milk: homemade or store bought). ⠀ 4) Put your strawberry mixture on top of the milk and you’re done! ⠀ ⠀ Enjoy! ❤️🍓⠀ ⠀ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ⠀ ⠀ Music: Lofi type beat “I Need You” by Eric Godlow ⠀ ⠀ Can mug & milk container (Arcoroc Carafe) from @theloft.bh ⠀ ⠀ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ⠀ ⠀ #Munchieslog #munchiesblog #bahrainfoodies #bahrainbloggers #Bahrain🇧🇭 #strawberrymilk #strawberry #strawberrydalgona #dalgona #lofimusic #lofitypebeat #aesthetic #lofiaesthetic #strawberry🍓 #bestfoodfeed

Homemade Whipped Strawberry Milk Drink

Ingredients

  • 7-8 medium strawberries
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup heavy whipped cream
  • 1 cup of milk
  • Ice

Preparation

  1. Cut up the strawberries and blend or mash them into a jam-like consistency.
  2. Add ¼ cup of sugar to the mashed strawberries and mix together.
  3. Place the mixture into a small pot on the stove. Heat over a medium flame until it starts to boil.
  4. Once the mixture boils, turn off the heat and stir.
  5. Once the strawberry syrup is cool, add ¼ cup of whipped cream and whisk until a creamy texture is achieved.
  6. Fill a glass with ice and strawberry milk (made by combining more of the strawberry syrup with milk).
  7. Place the whipped strawberry mixture on top and you’re done!
Michelle Gant