A tweet about some of America's most popular chocolates has recently gone viral. But, unlike many contentious debates, this fierce food fight isn't about the best of the bunch — it's about which item should disappear forever.

On Saturday, Liz Dueweke, a Seattle-based news anchor, tweeted out a photo six popular Halloween candies including Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, a Milky Way, a Kit Kat bar, M&M's and Twix. Along with the photo she wrote, “One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?”

That simple question has sent Twitter into collective meltdown.

One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose? pic.twitter.com/IBFF1nuvr0 — Liz Dueweke 🐾 (@LizDueweke) September 21, 2019

The post has since been retweeted over 2,600 times and garnered almost 40,000 comments.

Obviously if candy corn (one of the most notoriously divisive seasonal candies) had been included on the list, the whole matter would have been resolved pretty quickly. But all of these candies are adored by many. In fact, according to CandyStore.com, all but one of the candies featured in the photo (sorry, Milky Way!) are among America's top 10 bestselling Halloween candies.

The responses to the survey have proven that even among diehard chocolate lovers, candy preferences can be surprisingly polarizing.

You simply cannot get Twix out of your teeth w/o assistance. It must go. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 22, 2019

For anyone keeping score, Milky Way has been getting a lot of abuse among tweeters.

Milky Way is the Ford Taurus of candy bars. Considered to be very popular, but no one would even notice if it went out of production. https://t.co/dap0Y2DLyb — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) September 22, 2019

Milky Way. Byyyyeeeee. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) September 21, 2019

Some people definitely weren't feeling the nuttier chocolates.

Reese’s. Can’t believe someone thinks it’s right to let peanut butter impose on chocolate. — Essex J. Porter (@EssexKIRO7) September 22, 2019

Am I the only one who said Snickers? — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) September 22, 2019

And some responses were just totally brutal.

Twix is the fruitcake of candy bars. — 𝔾𝕦𝕤 (@Gus_802) September 22, 2019

I’m genuinely surprised there are responses other than Milky Way. — AmyG (@amyegreenfield) September 22, 2019

Since this is not a scientific poll, we may never know which candy is truly the absolute worst among the bunch listed here. But the whole debate might still be useful for anyone planning a Halloween get-together.

The takeaway? If you want to keep the peace at a party, don't buy just one type of chocolate.