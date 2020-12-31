We have finally reached the end of 2020 and it feels like a personal feat for most everyone.

To kickoff the new year, restaurants and coffee shops (both big and small) are honoring their dedicated patrons' successes — whether it's been overcoming trauma or grief, working from home, in healthcare or another struggling industry, becoming parent-teachers overnight or just making it through each day when days blurred together.

Sometimes a little freebie or discounted cup of joe can put a smile on one's face. Here are some companies toasting customers and trying to lift spirits as we enter a new year.

Cumberland Farms

Free coffee? Kick off the new year and get some extra help staying up to watch the ball drop by stopping by this East Coast convenience chain with nearly 600 locations. They will offer one free hot or iced coffee in any size to celebrate from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

The Coffee Potter

2021 is already looking up with all this coffee to drink! The Coffee Potter, a husband-and-wife-owned coffee shop based in New Jersey is dishing out the deals on its nationwide "do good" coffee subscription. Anyone who signs up will receive 10% off their first order all day on Friday. The small business owners set up the program to give back: $2 for every pound sold is donated to a local charity of the subscribers' choice, not just on New Year's but all the time. There's no code necessary for the discount, just sign up online.

Dunkin'

To rejoice 2021 (and its newest drink), Dunkin' will sell its newest drink, Extra Charged Coffee, in a medium size for just $2. The coffee can be served hot or iced and has 20% more caffeine than the regular stuff. The promotion will run from Wednesday through Jan. 26.

Krispy Kreme

Beginning New Year's Eve, one of America's favorite coffee chains will celebrate its "4 Days of Glaze." From Thursday to Sunday, customers can snag two dozen original glazed doughnuts for $12 at all participating shops.

Postmates and Vita Coco

Folks in New York City and Los Angeles will be able to score free Vita Coco hangover recovery kits on New Year's Day, because Jan. 1 also happens to be National Hangover Day (you know why). Even though this year may be filled with more family-friendly "Noon Year's Eve" celebrations, the free kits include toasty breakfast sandwiches, coconut water, a webcam cover, earplugs, Banila Skincare, one free month of Obé Fitness and other goodies. To get one, open the Postmates app on iOS or Android, and choose the Vita Coco National Hangover Day Recovery Kit starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Shake Shack

Shake up the new year with some burgers and fries! To say goodbye to 2020 and celebrate the year ahead, this national burger chain will offer buy-one-get-one on its single burgers and chicken sandwiches. Just head to the Shack app or order.shakeshack.com, add two of the following items to your order (ShackBurger, hamburger, cheeseburger, Hot Chick'n, Chick'n Shack and 'Shroom Burger) and use the code THANKYOU.

Territory Foods

Anyone who signs up for their first two orders of this meal subscription service by midnight on Thursday will get $50 off. No code necessary, just head to the "pick your plan" section online and enter your zip for delivery.

White Castle

Need some slider sustenance? Anyone who orders their meal through DoorDash will get free delivery if they purchase two Coca-Cola beverages Thursday through Saturday. Those who order on Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates on New Year's Day only, receive free delivery on any order of $20 or more ($30 or more in New York and New Jersey).