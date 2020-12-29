Krispy Kreme is kicking off 2021 with discounted doughnuts

As 2020 finally comes to a close, there’s never been a time people are more excited to usher in a new year! To that end, one doughnut chain is celebrating with a sweet deal on a glazed treat.

Krispy Kreme will be offering two dozen glazed doughnuts for $12 from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3 — perfect for noshing while watching the ball drop or to munch on New Year's Day morning! This “Four Days of Glaze” offer will be available via pickup, drive-thru and in shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide.

“As we reflect on 2020 and turn the page to 2021, we wanted to extend one more warm sign of appreciation to all those who have helped make this year as sweet as possible,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts chief marketing officer, said in a statement to TODAY. “This is our small way of saying thanks to all of you for finding ways to share joy and make sweet memories no matter what. We hope everyone can start 2021 a little sweeter.”

Krispy Kreme has been trying to sweeten up a rather trying 2020 with doughnut deals to celebrate holidays that looked and felt rather different, from free doughnuts on Halloween to a similar promotion on National Doughnut Day.

After a rather sour year, who can’t use some extra sweetness?