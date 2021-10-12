Looking for egg or nut-free recipes? Try this macaroni casserole and easy muffins

On this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "Kids in the Kitchen," 7-year-old Alexander Charbonné whips up some of his favorite dishes that are free of eggs and nuts, two common food allergens. First, Alexander makes his own spin on a traditional Trinidad Macaroni Pie. Then, his little sister Natalie joins him to make easy blender muffins with fresh fruits and veggies.

Decadent and creamy, this macaroni pie is like a souped up mac and cheese. Spiced with garlic powder, a little Dijon mustard and onion, this flavorful dish is a staple in Trinidad, where my mom comes from. My mom helps me take it out of the oven because it's bubbling hot, but I'm always super excited to dig in to one of my favorite dishes.

Making a muffin without eggs might seem hard but this blender muffin recipe is packed with nutritious ingredients like bananas, carrots, apples and oats that my sister and I love! We eat them for breakfast or just as a snack.