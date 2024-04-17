Daughter is shocked to find out that the olive oil in her mom’s chicken dinner is actually soap

A mom’s sudsy mistake in the kitchen is bubbling up on social media — both literally and figuratively.

On April 3, TikTok user and musician Kameron Jane (@kameron_jane) posted a mishap that happened when her mom prepared a delectable-looking dinner containing an unfortunate and accidental secret ingredient.

“Okay, I feel so bad, look at what my poor mother did. She just cooked this beautiful meal,” the musician says in her TikTok, adding her mom "spent forever" on a main course of Tuscan chicken cooked with a new “pure Greek olive oil” she ordered online.

Her video of the kitchen showed Parmesan cheese and cherry tomatoes sitting on the counter, and a pan with creamy-looking sauce, herbs and chicken simmering on the stove. It looks appetizing, but that’s where our eyes deceive us.

“Only after she finished did we discover that it’s shower gel,” the home cook's daughter says.

Showing the label of the olive oil-colored substance used for dinner, viewers see it's actually a bottle of Korres brand Pure Greek Olive Shower Gel in an Olive Blossom scent.

Mixing up the soap for oil is an innocent mistake, since the biggest word on the package is “Olive” in all-caps. But the blunder still left mom fuming.

“She just had to leave the room because she’s so angry,” Kameron Jane says before trying — and spitting out — the lathered-up poultry. “This chicken tastes like straight-up soap.”

At the end of the video, the TikToker asks her mom how she's feeling. “I want to physically hurt someone and hit something really hard,” her mom says.

Kameron Jane did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

The TikTok went viral with more than 14.1 million views, and this soapy situation apparently struck a nerve in the comments with more than 21,000 folks weighing in.

“The way i would have to go on a long silent stroll,” one TikTok user wrote.

“That Tuscan chicken looked phenomenal too. The rage would consume me,” wrote another, while someone else added, “I’m surprised it didn’t start forming bubbles 😂. Looks so good.”

“This would cause me to enter my unreasonable online reviews era,” reads another comment.

The official account of third-party delivery service DoorDash decided to join in and poke a little fun at the situation. “Mom likes to eat clean,” the comment reads.

Several commenters noted that the package does look like a regular bottle of olive oil at first glance, with one writing, “Who packages soap like that?! It straight up looks like olive oil.”

With that in mind, we reached out to skincare company Korres.

“We truly felt this mother’s pain when she realized something had gone wrong in a dish she worked hard to prepare — we’ve all been there!” a Korres representative tells TODAY.com. “Once we were alerted of the issue, we introduced her family to our brand properly and made sure her shower (not her kitchen!) was fully stocked.”

Korres also says it has alerted its packaging design team of the mishap and has checked in with all its retailer partners to ensure the product is correctly categorized.

As for Kameron Jane and her mom, all is well. Not only did Korres gift them a suite of products to use in the bath, they also received a care package filled with edible oil, olives and vinegar from olive oil company Bristol Trading Company.

“Now I can make the recipe with real oil and not shower gel,” the home cook says with a smile.