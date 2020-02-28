Latte lovers hoping to score a free Starbucks drink are now sounding the alarm about a suspicious promotion that's been making the rounds on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Lady Gaga announced that she would be releasing a music video for "Stupid Love," a song off her highly anticipated sixth album, at midnight on Friday. After the superstar's announcement, a digital coupon encouraging people to post a photo of themselves listening to the song, which leaked online earlier this month, started popping up in people's social media feeds.
The Unicorn Frappuccino-colored post also featured very official-looking logos from Spotify and Apple Music.
"Screenshot yourself listening to 'Stupid Love' by Lady Gaga and post a photo to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #StupidLoveBucks to receive a voucher for a free drink of choice via Direct Message!" read the promotion.
Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, right?
As they eagerly awaited the "Shallow" singer's new video, several Little Monsters took to Twitter claiming they'd posted a pic and received their free drink already.
One account with the name Starbucks Coffee even got in on the action, further confusing those curious about the offer.
One person even shared a fake voice recording of "Gaga" endorsing the coupon.
After the digital flyer floated around for a few days, several tweeters turned to the official Starbucks customer service Twitter account for a confirmation about the offer.
A Starbucks spokesperson also confirmed to TODAY Food that the Twitter promotion was not a valid offer, and reiterated @StarbucksHelp's suggestion to confirm any deals via the Starbucks app or by reaching out to the chain online.
The coupon may be a fake — and Frapp fans may be disappointed — but Lady Gaga and her most devoted followers are having the last laugh as her new single climbs the charts thanks to the fake offer.
However, if the promotion had been real, it wouldn't be the first time Lady Gaga partnered with Starbucks.
In 2017, the coffee chain donated 25 cents from every "Cup of Kindness" beverage sold to the singer's Born This Way Foundation for a limited time.