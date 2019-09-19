Starbucks has released plenty of creative drinks over the years, but one beverage is currently making a splash for being a little too over-the-top — and pretty creepy.

Pumpkins popping up, sweaters reappearing and the temperature cooling are all signs that Halloween is fast approaching. And with the reappearance of a certain terrifying clown, some Starbucks locations have decided to mark the season of freaky frights early.

"It Chapter 2" is currently out in theaters and to celebrate the release, many baristas are bringing back a cold and creamy drink inspired by the film franchise. Though the drink was never officially on the chain's seasonal menu, it's pretty easy to order if you know exactly what's in it.

The It Frappuccino is a vanilla bean Frappuccino base with strawberry puree drizzled throughout. If concocted correctly, the strawberry puree should drip down the sides of the cup as the drink is prepared, creating a bloody effect that would make the horrifying clown grin with glee.

There’s also an option to add a vanilla bean scone into the mix, which sounds more delicious than devilish.

One sign advertising the Frappuccino reads, “Get IT. Before IT floats away.” In the event that your barista is not aware what it is, just go the secret menu route and request a vanilla bean Frappuccino with a strawberry puree topping.

Dozens of enthusiastic "It" fans have posted their drinks to social media with the hashtag #ITFrappuccino to show off the freaky beverage. Despite the creepy appearance, many people seem excited to try the drink— regardless of whether they're actually fans of the horror flick.

This isn’t the first time scary clowns have entered the realm of beloved sweet snacks. In 2017 when the first "It" movie debuted, a doughnut shop offered customers the chance to send its pastries via a creepy clown delivery service.