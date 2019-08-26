There's a cool, new Starbucks coffee drink in town, but it's filled with the warm, spicy flavors of fall.

On Tuesday, August 27, Starbucks' top selling seasonal drink — the Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL for shot)— will return earlier than ever. As if fans weren't excited enough, the chain announced it will also debut its first official pumpkin-flavored drink since the original autumnal coffee was launched in 2003.

Meet the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Starbucks' newest drink is the first pumpkin-flavored coffee since the Pumpkin Spice Latte was launched in 2003. Starbucks

The base of the drink is cold brew coffee, which rose to fame at Starbucks and other cafes across the country in 2015. The cold brew is flavored with vanilla and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice. The company described the drink as a "smooth, well-rounded beverage that balances the flavors of the season without being overly sweet."

Considering Starbucks is ringing in the season of sweaters, changing leaves and Halloween before Labor Day weekend, it's a good thing this pumpkin cream is cold.

In addition to the pumpkin stars of the show, the rest of Starbucks' fall food and drink lineup will also hit stores nationwide on Tuesday. This includes the decadent Salted Caramel Mocha latte — a combo of espresso, milk and mocha and toffee nut flavoring with whipped cream, caramel, and a sea salt and sugar topping.

For those who are still hankering for something sweet to eat, Starbucks will also be offering a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madelines and cute kitten-shaped Cat Cake Pops, which are sure to grab every kid's attention.

Starbucks' cute cat pop is a great way to get in the spirit for fall festivities. Starbucks.

On the day of the PSL launch, pumpkin fans from around the world will be able to tune into the Starbucks Facebook page to watch "beleafers" — a nickname for the chain's most devout fans of celebrating fall all year round) — in a video designed to make it feel like late September.

This Thursday, customers will be able get a taste of pumpkin spice season with a buy-one-get-one deal on grande and venti drinks after 3 p.m.

Thanks, Starbucks. We'll be there in our beanies, sweater vests, scarves ... and shorts.