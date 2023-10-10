Skippy announces nutty collaboration with Girl Scout Cookies

It may be a little while before the coming Girl Scout Cookie season, which takes place across the country from January through April, but a suite of peanut-buttery treats are here to tide clamoring fans over until 2024.

On Sept. 28, Hormel Foods Corporation announced that its Skippy brand is introducing three new variations of Skippy P.B. Bites, all featuring Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors. The snack, which already features Graham Cracker, Pretzel and Double Peanut Butter flavors, are welcoming three new tastes to the mix: Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Adventurefuls.

Skippy P.B. Bites is debuting new Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors, including Coconut Caramel, Adventurefuls and Chocolate Peanut Butter. Courtesy Hormel Foods / Girl Scouts of the USA

For those unfamiliar with the treat, Skippy P.B. Bites are a handheld snack that all consist of a crunchy center surrounded by a layer of peanut butter before being dipped in chocolate. The new flavors riff on this by resembling Girl Scout Cookies if they were dipped into a jar of Skippy peanut butter, saving customers the work.

“The new Skippy® P.B. Bites offer Girl Scout Cookie™ fans a new way to enjoy the flavors of their favorite cookies combined with Skippy® peanut butter in this delicious bite-size snack,” said Kelsey Tynan, Skippy’s senior brand manager in a press release. “The new Girl Scout will not only deliver a delicious treat to millions of Skippy® fans nationwide, but they will also shine a spotlight on this exceptional organization that powers life-changing experiences for girls.”

The breakdown and inspiration for each Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavor variety will be familiar to long time fans of the iconic cookies:

Coconut Caramel : reminiscent of the cookie known as Caramel deLites or Samoas, Skippy’s version of this Girl Scout cookie variety features a chocolatey cookie center, enveloped in a coating of Skippy peanut butter. Flavored with notes of toasted coconut and caramel, the Coconut Caramel flavor is finished with toasted coconut flakes.

a flavor which features a vanilla cookie center wrapped in a coating of Skippy peanut butter and rolled in milk chocolate. This is likely inspired by the Girl Scout's Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs.

Inspired by the original cookie itself, Skippy's Adventurefuls flavor features a chocolatey cookie center covered in a peanut butter coating that has hints of caramel. The treat is finished with a dusting of sea salt and brownie dust.

“Seeing some of the most beloved Girl Scout cookie flavors paired with a brand like Skippy is a wonderful tribute to the Girl Scout Movement, which has encouraged millions of girls to embrace entrepreneurism through our cookie program,” said Wendy Lou, Girl Scouts of the USA’s chief revenue officer in a press release.

The Girl Scouts and their bevy of treats have been in the news in recent times, when news dropped that Girl Scout Cookie prices are on the rise this coming season, with some chapters raising prices to $6 per box, up from $5 for most cookie varieties last year.

Additionally, The Girl Scouts of the USA first confirmed to TODAY.com that it will no longer be offering its Raspberry Rally cookies this upcoming cookie season.

“Last year, Raspberry Rally cookies were introduced as part of a pilot online-only sales strategy,” a Girl Scouts spokesperson told TODAY.com on Oct. 3. “This was a fun and new way to teach girls omnichannel business skills and expand our cookie portfolio by introducing an exciting new flavor profile to the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties.”

The all-new Skippy Girl Scout P.B. Bites will be available for purchase at retailers across the country starting in October. For more information on these treat’s availability near you, visit Skippy’s website, which has the adorable URL of peanutbutter.com.