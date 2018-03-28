This ancient grain can help you lose weight and prevent disease

share tweet pin email

There is a miraculous ancient grain known to give strength and vitality, and it may already be on your grocery list.

Eating rye bread has been a Nordic morning ritual dating back to the days of Vikings. Today, many Swedes attribute their country’s health and happiness, which ranked ninth on last year’s World Happiness Report alongside Australia, to this breakfast routine.

Ninety-nine percent of Sweden’s citizens eat rye bread regularly — consuming an average of 4 million pounds a year.

“There are a couple of reasons why rye is interesting from a health perspective,” David Seres, director of medical nutrition at Columbia University’s Institute of Human Nutrition, told TODAY. “One is that it retains its fiber, even after the bran has been removed and fiber is thought to be good for us in the diet. And the second is that when you eat an equal amount of rye compared to wheat, your blood rises less and more slowly.”

More than wheat, research shows rye has the ability to control diabetes, aid in weight loss and fight cancer and cardiovascular disease.

According to a study by Harvard University, unprocessed whole grains such as rye, millet, quinoa and oats are far better than refined grains for the whole grain kernels’ nutrients. Each kernel contains three parts (bran, germ and endosperm) all of which have benefits. The bran is the outer layer rich in fiber which supplies the body with B vitamins, iron, copper, zinc, magnesium, antioxidants and phytochemicals, the natural chemical compounds in plants known for preventing disease. The core of the seed, or germ, also has vitamins E, B, antioxidants and phytochemicals, as well as healthy fats. The grain’s inner-layer called endosperm has carbohydrates and protein, plus a small amount of minerals and B vitamins.

Rye breads from Scandinavia, The New York Times reported, may be a little different than the loaves most Americans know. The baked bread in Northern Europe tends to feel bumpier, nuttier and sourer than the smooth, sliced loaf used for sloppy joes stateside.

But eating bread by the loaf is not the only way to reap the benefits of this wonderful little grain. Rye flakes are a great way to incorporate rye into your diet and make for an easy breakfast, just like oats.

Try this simple hot cereal recipe to start the day off right:

Apple Cinnamon Rye Flakes

In large bowl, combine 1/4 cup rye flakes, 3/4 cup water, one small diced apple, a dash or two of cinnamon and a dash of salt. Cover and microwave on high for 3 to 5 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes, stir and enjoy!

Rye berries are another great way to get a daily intake of this antioxidant-full miracle food. Luckily, they can be used in many recipes and salads that call for rice, quinoa or pasta. They are nutty, chewy and incredibly nutritious.