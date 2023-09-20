How Martha Stewart preserves her summer tomatoes

As the end of summer approaches, so too does the end of tomato season. And boy, will we miss those sweet, juicy tomatoes in the dead of winter. But Martha Stewart has a solution: Preserve them! She is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to show us how to properly can them, as well as how to turn them into her go-to marinara sauce, so you’ll have a taste of summer at your fingertips all year long.

This basic marinara is one of my favorite ways to utilize the tomatoes from my garden. For great results, finish cooking pasta in the sauce, adding a little pasta water.

How to can tomatoes

My canned tomatoes recipe method used here employs the water bath canning technique. Before you start any canning recipe, make sure to have clean and sterilized canning supplies (here’s how to do that).