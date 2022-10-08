A vegan falafel product sold at Aldi supermarkets in 38 states has been recalled after it was linked to 20 cases of E. coli — five of which resulted in hospitalizations.

Cuisine Innovations Unlimited announced the voluntary recall of its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel products in a release posted on Oct. 7 on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The type of E. coli suspected in the contamination, known as Shiga toxin-producing, primarily impacts elderly individuals, children and people with weakened immune systems, according to the release. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill, it states. No deaths linked to consumption of the product have yet been reported.

Affected products are thought to have been shipped to stores no earlier than June 24, 2021. The hospitalizations occurred this year between July 24 and Sept. 19.

In a release on its website, Aldi said it had pulled the product from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product should discard it or return it for a full refund, Aldi said.

Last year, Cuisine Innovations recalled a crabcake product after finding it contained undeclared egg yolks.

A representative for Cuisine Innovations could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.