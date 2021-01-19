Pillsbury is teaming up with Duff Goldman on a Funfetti Oreo baking contest

Whether you're enjoying a brownie or a piece of cake, everything is better when its topped with cookie crumbles. But what if a mix existed where the crumbles were "baked in"?

News recently leaked about Pillsbury Baking launching an Oreo brownie mix, which was pretty exciting for everyone who had been adding Oreo crumbles to their brownies on their own for years. This was apparently just a tease of more to come because there’s now a whole new Funfetti Oreo product line, and it will be available nationwide in February.

The new lineup includes five new products. The Funfetti Vanilla Premium Cake Mix with OREO Cookie Pieces, Funfetti Chocolate Premium Cake Mix with OREO Cookie Pieces, Funfetti Vanilla Flavored Frosting with OREO Cookie Pieces, Funfetti Premium Brownie Mix with OREO Cookie Pieces, and finally Funfetti Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

To celebrate the launch, there’ll be a digital baking competition judged by Duff Goldman, host of "Kids Baking Championship" and owner of Charm City Cakes, and Matthew Merril, TikTok baking star and former contestant on "Kids Baking Championship". “I am thrilled to be judging the OREO X Funfetti Baking Contest and be reunited with Matthew, whom I worked with on Kids Baking Championship," said Duff Goldman in a statement. "Both Funfetti and OREO are two of America’s most iconic — and delicious! — brands, and I truly can’t wait to see what folks bake up in the kitchen.”

Ambitious home bakers can visit PillsburyBaking.com from Jan. 19-26 to enter the contest. Contestants will be asked to create their most unique baked goods using the new Funfetti Oreo collection, and the winner will receive a one-year supply of Funfetti products or $500 in cash, have their winning recipe featured on PillsburyBaking.com and be invited to host an Instagram Live baking demo on @pillsburybaking.

“Funfetti fans have been adding Oreo cookies to their baked creations for years, and we’re thrilled that we can celebrate those baking mashups with this new portfolio of products,” said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company, Pillsbury's parent company, in a statement to media. “Funfetti is a celebration of fun, surprise moments and continues to grow in popularity as families spend more time baking together at home. Whether you’re biting into a cupcake with colorful sprinkles or enjoying real Oreo cookie pieces on top of a brownie, Funfetti creates delicious, fun moments for the whole family — and we’re excited that Funfetti and Oreo will help make more.”

Playing with your food may end up being pretty profitable!

Funfetti has been having a moment of late, with everything from Funfetti breakfast cereal to Funfetti-inspired coffee creamer hitting shelves in recent years. Breakfast has never been so sweet!