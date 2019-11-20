Funfetti coffee creamer is coming to seriously sweeten up your morning

There's no better way to get the morning started than with the taste of birthday cake in your coffee.

Coffee-Mate will be rolling out a Funfetti creamer in grocery stores starting January 2020, giving people the taste of a cake in their morning cup of joe with only the sprinkles missing.

Coffee-Mate's sugary new flavors will hit stores in January 2020. Coffee Mate

It will feature "distinct notes of vanilla, cake batter and a sweet finish reminiscent of frosting,'' according to a press release by the company. And that's not the only new flavor the company is rolling out.

There also will be a Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer that has "cinnamon, brown sugar and hints of toasted cereal" that essentially makes it taste like the cinnamon-filled milk left behind after a bowl of the iconic cereal.

Both creamers will be in 32-ounce bottles and sell for about $3.99 when they roll out next year.

It's the latest guilty-pleasure creamer from Coffee-Mate, which teamed up with The Cheesecake Factory last year to create the The Cheesecake Factory at Home Strawberry Cheesecake Creamer.

Two years ago, International Delight released a creamer flavored like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The brand also has featured a long line of candy flavors over the years, including ones like Cinnabon and Almond Joy.

Starbucks started selling its own line of coffee creamers in July, with Caramel Creamer, White Chocolate Creamer and Cinnamon Dolce Creamer hitting grocery shelves.