Instacart shopper being hailed as a hero for likely saving elderly customer's life

When one Instacart employee decided to go with her gut and out of her comfort zone, she may have saved a couple lives in the process.

In a viral TikTok that has garnered over 16.5 million views since being posted on Feb. 1, Jessica Higgs, a mom from Georgia, opened up about how she listened to her intuition during a recent food delivery.

The customer, who placed the order for her father, instructed Higgs to leave the bags on his porch.

“I got there and something was telling me, ‘You’ve got to help this man out,’” she recalls in the video. “You’re not supposed to go inside someone’s house, but I used my judgment and I brought the groceries inside.”

That’s when Higgs noticed the man was not well.

“I could not leave,” she explains.

Higgs messaged the customer’s daughter to let her know that he "looked sick." She also mentioned that there was a propane tank in the home.

Higgs, who was feeling dizzy, suggested there might be a gas leak.

The woman responded that she would have her son stop by — and proceeded to change Higgs’s tip on the order from $14 to $100.

In the video, Higgs breaks down while recounting what happened next.

"I’m crying because of what she commented this morning," she says. "'Thank you so much. Once my son went to check on my dad it turned out it was definitely was leaking, you definitely saved my dad and my younger son’s life!!!'"

"I'm just an Instacart worker," Higgs continues through tears. "But if you see something, say something. I'm so happy I did."

Hundreds of thousands of people have commented on Higgs’ video, including model Bella Hadid and Disney star Dove Cameron.

"i don't have words for how much this moved me . i'm so grateful that you exist," wrote Cameron.

"You are not 'just an insta cart worker'!!!!!! U R helping people every single day in ways u probably don't even know ❤️😇Thank U for being U!!!!!!❤️," commented Hadid.

Higgs has not responded to TODAY’s requests for comment.

"We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others," a rep for Instacart told TODAY Food. "This story touched our hearts and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica."

Propane gas is highly flammable and tanks should never be stored indoors. According to Propane.com, symptoms of propane inhalation include nausea, dizziness, headaches and irregular heartbeat. Significant exposure can lead to death.

The site notes that, while propane in its natural state is odorless, companies add a chemical to give it a rotten egg or skunk smell so that leaks can be detected.

