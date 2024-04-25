This taco pasta recipe broke up Big Ed and Liz on ‘90 Day Fiancé’

Taco-bout drama.

“90 Day Fiancé” stars “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods broke up in the latest episode of the hit TLC series, and a spicy dish seems to have ushered in their relationship’s demise.

In an episode that aired on April 21, Woods recalled how she and Brown had a massive argument after his taco pasta dish was too spicy for her daughter, Ryleigh.

“A few nights ago, Ed and I got in an argument in front of his family,” Woods said in a confessional interview from the episode. “His sister was at the house. Ed made dinner — taco pasta — but then Ryleigh’s dish was just way too spicy for her, and Ed pretty much told her to stop being a baby. I don’t appreciate that, and I called him out on it.”

The reality star said her fiancé “attacked me back” and they began “arguing in front of his family.”

The couple’s rocky relationship has been chronicled over the last few years and viewers have had a front row seat as they’ve broken up and made up on 14 occasions, according to Brown, who mentioned the breakup total during a confessional interview in last week’s episode. But this time, Brown seemed to have taken things too far for Woods, who woke up the next day to find that he was gone.

“Yesterday, I received a text message from our officiant telling me how sorry he was that the wedding was called off,” Woods said in a confessional interview. “Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me.”

While trying to understand why Brown would go to such lengths after their argument, Woods offered the following thought: “The only thing I can think of is Ed is getting cold feet and he never actually really wanted to get married.”

Meanwhile, Brown said he believed this to be their “final” breakup.

“What makes this breakup different is that this is not about anger. I’m not angry at Liz,” he said. “It’s just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not going to work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

After watching the episode, social media users were left wondering: Just how bad was this taco pasta? And was it worth breaking up over?

“I need to know how spicy this taco pasta was to cause Ed and Liz to call off their wedding,” one X user wrote.

Some viewers were disappointed that they didn’t get to see the fight pan out on the show and only got to watch the fallout.

“Dear TLC, why do you have all that footage of Liz driving through town but no footage of the taco pasta scene?” one wrote.

Several wise fans noted the root of the fight wasn’t the actual food, with one writing, “It was never about the Taco Pasta.”

Of course, many viewers were curious to know what the heck taco pasta is anyway. Luckily, TLC shared the recipe for “Big Ed’s Breakup Taco Pasta.”

Eager to try it for yourself? You can start by browning ground beef and cooking it alongside chopped onions, bell peppers, chopped tomatoes and garlic. Salt, pepper, and ranch and taco seasonings also get added to the mix.

Then, beef broth, cheese and pasta join the pan to bring the dish together.

For the full recipe, check out the show's Instagram page.