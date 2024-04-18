Taco Bell employee springs into action saving life of infant struggling to breathe

A Pennsylvania Taco Bell employee is being dubbed a hero for her quick thinking in saving an infant’s life.

Bucks County manager Becky Arbaugh performed chest compressions on 11-month-old baby Myles as he struggled to breathe. The child’s mother, Natasha Long, described the dramatic scene as the two were initially coming from picking up a prescription at a local pharmacy and stopped at Taco Bell for food. When she heard Myles suffocating, she recalled blacking out.

“I ran out of the car and ran around and opened the car door. I pulled him out and he turned completely blue and was lifeless,” Long recalled. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Enter Arbaugh, who Long described as a “guardian angel,” to restore life to the breathless baby Myles.

“I threw my headset. I ran outside. I took the baby and I started to do chest compressions on the baby and then he finally started to breathe,” Arbaugh explained. “When my kids were little, my daughter had a similar incident, so I knew what she was feeling. I knew if I kept her calm and I stayed calm, there was no thought in my mind that the baby wasn’t going to breathe again.”

It was this calm which Long credits for saving her baby’s life.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Becky. She saved my son’s life,” Long emphasized.

However, while Arbaugh may be hailed as a hero, she says as a mother, she simply saw another mother in need of help.

