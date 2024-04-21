13 food deals to help you celebrate Earth Day

You don’t have to wait until Earth Day to incorporate sustainable steps — like using reusable water bottles and shopping bags — into your daily routine, but the holiday certainly reminds us we can all do our part to take care of the planet.

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, many food brands are slashing the prices of their products. With so many deals to choose from, we’re highlighting some of the sweetest ones out there.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

In honor of Earth Day, Dylan’s Candy Bar is offering TODAY.com readers 25% off Filled Fillables items (including candy tackle boxes and gummy bear containers) using the code EARTH25. The offer is valid on April 22 while supplies last, and it can’t be combined with other discounts.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is celebrating Earth Day by offering TODAY.com readers 30% off orders through May 22 using the code EARTHTODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Juliet

Luxury boxed wine brand Juliet is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off through April 22 with the code EARTH20.

Karma Nuts

Karma Nuts is slashing the price of its fully recyclable eight-ounce jars by 20% between April 22 — 28. Use the code EarthDay2024 to redeem this offer.

Nasoya

Tofu brand Nasoya is running an Earth Day giveaway. When you sign up for the brand’s newsletter on this landing page, you’ll get the chance to win a box filled with eco-friendly goodies, including a custom 42-ounce Yeti Rambler, reusable tote, free product coupons and more.

Natura

Wine lovers can save 20% on Natura wines during Earth Month using the code NATURAEM24.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is selling a new reusable cup — which comes with free refills of fountain/fresh beverages for life — for just $5 in honor of Earth Day.

Pure Protein

Between April 22 — 23, Pure Protein customers can score 15% off sitewide using the code EarthDayEnergy15. The offer is limited to one per customer and can’t be combined with other discounts.

Round Table Pizza

On Earth Day, Round Table Pizza customers can get $5 off any large or extra large pizza using the code APRIL5.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members will receive a free medium cup of the chain’s hot, iced or cold brew coffee with any purchase on Earth Day. The coffee is ethically sourced and certified by the Rainforest Alliance.

Stellar Snacks

Stellar Snacks, a vegan and non-GMO pretzel brand, is giving TODAY.com readers 15% off sitewide on Earth Day using the code EARTHTODAY.

Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals — a brand selling tea, lozenges and more — is giving customers 15% off sitewide on Earth Day using the code EARTH24.

Unreal

Lower-sugar sweets brand Unreal is slashing the price of its coconut bars by 15% between April 22 — 24. Use the code EARTHDAY15 to snag the deal.