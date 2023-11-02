DoorDash now warns you about bad service if you don’t tip

Hungry customers whose food delivery arrives late and cold may have no one to blame but themselves, according to a new warning by DoorDash.

On Nov. 1, DoorDash announced it’s testing a new system to warn customers who don’t tip, urging folks to reconsider before they complete their order. As first reported by The Verge, DoorDash says it has already begun testing the new in-app warning in the hopes of providing the best possible experience for delivery drivers, customers and restaurants.

Here’s how it works: When a customer chooses to leave no tip, a pop-up appears on screen, reading, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue?” The message explains that Dashers decide which orders they want to take, meaning that the incentive to deliver an order with no tip is low, resulting in possible slower delivery and cold food.

“Earlier this year, we began piloting new information screens in the DoorDash app. When consumers choose to add their own custom tip instead of using one of our suggested default amounts, we let them know that tips can help motivate a Dasher to quickly accept their order,” reads a blog post on DoorDash’s website.

The post says that if a customer chooses to not leave a tip, the app will also let them know that their order may take longer to be accepted as a result: “This is because — as independent contractors — Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding.”

DoorDash notes that since launching this test, it’s seen a decrease in no-tip orders.

The screen is being randomly tested with customers in markets across the U.S. and Canada, and DoorDash says it’s planning to carefully analyze the results of this pilot program and open up the floor for customers to leave feedback before rolling it out further.

“Everyday, Dashers go the extra mile to help connect consumers with the best of their local communities. That’s why we encourage customers to show their appreciation by tipping,” DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg tells TODAY.com.

“As independent contractors, Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don’t include a tip can be seen as less desirable — this impacts our entire community, leading to longer wait times for customers, orders sitting longer at merchants, and less value for Dashers.”

DoorDash’s test comes after food delivery drivers have shared their experiences with deceptive customers on social media, noting the practice of “tip baiting,” in which customers entice a driver with a large tip only to lower it after the order has been delivered. Some drivers have used the phrase “no tip, no trip” to share their frustration with no- or low-tip orders, while others have gone so far as to confront customers who tip below a certain amount.

In the guide above, Colleen McCreary, chief people officer and consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma, says that for food delivery, an appropriate tip is about 20%, because, “You could’ve picked up the food yourself.”