New Yorkers dine in the snow to show solidarity with struggling restaurants

New Yorkers aren't about to let a little (err, a lot) of snow keep them from supporting their favorite restaurants.

As the biggest winter storm in years traveled through the Northeast and made its way to New York City on Wednesday night, a few hardy New Yorkers braved the elements and dined outside as a show of solidarity for the struggling restaurant business.

Restaurants have had a hard time during the pandemic, but many of them have found success with outdoor dining over the past few months. Some New York City restaurants have even set up elaborate outdoor dining displays in the sidewalks and streets outside of their buildings.

When the storm was predicted earlier this week, though, the city's restaurants were ordered to close their roadway dining setups by 2 p.m. on Wednesday. It makes sense, and officials said the order would likely be lifted by Thursday night. But it doesn't make it any less of a blow for restaurants who are already struggling to stay afloat.

As part of the city's snow ordinance, restaurants were still allowed to welcome sidewalk diners and many of them plowed ahead, despite the inclement weather.

At the restaurant, The Smith, several diners were spotted at tables underneath the restaurant's awning. The hotspot had a little fun with on its Instagram page and shared the following photo with the caption: "Snow place we’d rather be."

Many of the restaurant's followers applauded the loyal patrons and one Instagram user commented: "Now that's true love." Another chimed in and wrote: "I mean that Mac n cheese will make a snowy dinner worth it!!!"

Still, not everyone was fully convinced and one commenter wrote: "Outside in this weather? No thank you."

Snowy conditions didn't intimidate customers at Mediterranean restaurant Extra Virgin, and diners took advantage of the spot's socially distanced, heated outdoor patio.

One chef at Trattoria L’incontro also shared a video of himself eating an outdoor dinner in the snow with his staff.

Many social media users were impressed that New Yorkers wanted to support their local restaurants so much.

Only in New York, people will still go for outdoor dining, during a snowstorm!! #NYCSnow #Outdoordining pic.twitter.com/daw6OwYQfE — MikeRoda (@MikeRoda) December 17, 2020

Some even seemed intrigued by the idea.

honestly outdoor dining in the snow could be really cute — kristina the hyena (@ellerolanitsirk) December 16, 2020

But many people were more tempted by the warmth and comfort of home than a snowy dining experience.

Y'all. There's snow on the ground.



If you think I'm going to go anywhere, let alone outdoor dining? You have lost your ever loving mind. — The human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on (@wtflanksteak) December 17, 2020

Some Twitter users also questioned why diners didn't just order takeout.

You can also support a restaurant through take out. You don't have to sit outside in a snowstorm. — American Airplay Charts Spotify (@ChartsAirplay) December 17, 2020

New Yorkers weren't the only ones brave enough to dine in the snow. One Philadelphia-based reporter shared the following video of outdoor diners underneath canopies with a fireplace nearby.

Okay name the place/restaurant/food you would be willing to do THIS for: pic.twitter.com/i0HD25BkTx — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) December 16, 2020

Whether outdoor dining is in your comfort zone or not, you have to admit that diners deserve some credit for showing up to support their local restaurants, even in the snowiest of conditions.