New Yorkers dine in the snow to show solidarity with struggling restaurants

New Yorkers aren't about to let a little (err, a lot) of snow keep them from supporting their favorite restaurants.
As the biggest winter storm in years traveled through the Northeast and made its way to New York City on Wednesday night, a few hardy New Yorkers braved the elements and dined outside as a show of solidarity for the struggling restaurant business.
Restaurants have had a hard time during the pandemic, but many of them have found success with outdoor dining over the past few months. Some New York City restaurants have even set up elaborate outdoor dining displays in the sidewalks and streets outside of their buildings.
When the storm was predicted earlier this week, though, the city's restaurants were ordered to close their roadway dining setups by 2 p.m. on Wednesday. It makes sense, and officials said the order would likely be lifted by Thursday night. But it doesn't make it any less of a blow for restaurants who are already struggling to stay afloat.
Monster winter storm covers Northeast in snowDec. 17, 202003:40
As part of the city's snow ordinance, restaurants were still allowed to welcome sidewalk diners and many of them plowed ahead, despite the inclement weather.
At the restaurant, The Smith, several diners were spotted at tables underneath the restaurant's awning. The hotspot had a little fun with on its Instagram page and shared the following photo with the caption: "Snow place we’d rather be."
Many of the restaurant's followers applauded the loyal patrons and one Instagram user commented: "Now that's true love." Another chimed in and wrote: "I mean that Mac n cheese will make a snowy dinner worth it!!!"
Still, not everyone was fully convinced and one commenter wrote: "Outside in this weather? No thank you."
Snowy conditions didn't intimidate customers at Mediterranean restaurant Extra Virgin, and diners took advantage of the spot's socially distanced, heated outdoor patio.
One chef at Trattoria L’incontro also shared a video of himself eating an outdoor dinner in the snow with his staff.
Many social media users were impressed that New Yorkers wanted to support their local restaurants so much.
Some even seemed intrigued by the idea.
But many people were more tempted by the warmth and comfort of home than a snowy dining experience.
Some Twitter users also questioned why diners didn't just order takeout.
New Yorkers weren't the only ones brave enough to dine in the snow. One Philadelphia-based reporter shared the following video of outdoor diners underneath canopies with a fireplace nearby.
Whether outdoor dining is in your comfort zone or not, you have to admit that diners deserve some credit for showing up to support their local restaurants, even in the snowiest of conditions.