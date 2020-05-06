13 food freebies health care workers can get for National Nurses Week

Today is the start of National Nurses Week, and this year, everyone wants to honor these incredible workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The yearly event, which begins on May 6 and ends on May 12 (Florence Nightingale's birthday!) has been celebrated in our country since 1974, but this year, it's more important than ever. Here's a list of the fast food chains and other companies that are offering up freebies and deals as a way to say thanks to some of our most essential workers.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

The popular deli chain is celebrating nurses all week. Nurses can receive a free small sub by messaging their "CAPAddicts" account email and a photo of their health care ID to the company on Instagram. A free sub will be loaded onto the user's app.

Chipotle

As advertised on Instagram, the chain is offering free burritos to nurses and other medical workers as part of their "4HEROES" campaign.

"Chipotle will be giving away 100,000 burritos to healthcare professionals starting May 6," a Chipotle spokesperson told TODAY Food. "Nurses and other healthcare professionals will be able to sign up for a chance to receive their free burritos starting at 9am PT/12pm ET tomorrow by visiting the website."

Cinnabon

The baked goods store is thanking nurses by offering free cinnamon rolls for nurses at participating locations. Check their website to see if your nearest store is offering the free treats.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

This popular caffeination station has been showing their appreciation for nurses on Instagram over the past few days.

"We will be treating nurses and ALL healthcare workers to a free brewed coffee of any size or any tea (hot or iced) OR $1 off any specialty beverages on May 6," a spokesperson for the company told TODAY. "Healthcare workers will need to present a valid ID and the offer is available in-store only."

Dunkin'

The coffee chain shared on Instagram that it is kicking off Nurses Week by offering free medium-sized coffees (hot or iced) and a free doughnut to all nurses and health care professionals on May 6. No ID is required, and there's a limit of one coffee and doughnut per guest while supplies last.

El Pollo Loco

The Mexican-style chicken chain is accepting nominations for nurses to receive a surprise meal.

"As a small token of appreciation for the work they do to take care of our most cherished family members, El Pollo Loco will be making meals available to nurses for them to enjoy with their families during National Nurses Week," an El Pollo Loco spokesperson told TODAY.

"Starting May 6th through May 12th, the community can nominate a hardworking nurse by tagging them on Facebook and Instagram. Chosen daily and by random selection, El Pollo Loco will surprise nurses and their families on their social channels with a limited-edition National Nurses Week gift card for the family to enjoy a meal together at home."

The company is also offering National Nurses Week gift cards to send to a special someone who deserves a hot meal.

Krispy Kreme

The popular doughnut chain is giving away a dozen original glazed doughnuts for nurses on Monday, May 11. According to their website, the company has been providing health care workers with a free dozen doughnuts every Monday since March 30 for National Doctors' Day through National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

"Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, show us your employer badge and collect your doughnuts," the announcement reads on the website. "We want to be able to serve as many healthcare workers as possible, so please be reasonable with your request."

Mrs. Fields

Use the code THANKS to get 25% off the Mrs. Fields "Heroes Collection" including cookies in a cute tin that reads "Happy Nurses Week" so you can gift a bundle to be handed out at your local hospital, doctor's office or medical location. See the company's Instagram for more info.

Outback Steakhouse

The Australian-themed chain restaurant is giving nurses 10% off their orders with the restaurant’s ongoing "Heroes Discount," which has no expiration date. Check out the details on Instagram.

Snickers

Free nougat for nurses! Snickers revealed on Instagram that they are giving nurses and other essential workers a complementary Snickers bar via an e-gift card, redeemable at Walmart.

Sheetz

We're proud to serve FREE coffee to frontline workers, now through June 1st. See link for details. https://t.co/LBKxntE8gg pic.twitter.com/cmh37q51M2 — SHEETZ (@sheetz) April 25, 2020

The popular convenience store began offering free coffee to nurses and hospital workers last month. The promotion will continue through June 1.

Starbucks

Nurses and anyone who identifies as a front-line responder can get a free tall coffee (hot or iced) from now until May 31. Check their Instagram to see a message of thanks and learn about the 1 million free cups of coffee (and counting) and the health care workers who received them.

Verb Energy Bars

If anyone needs an energy bar with as much caffeine as an espresso, it's probably nurses! According to the company's Instagram, health care workers can get free bars delivered to their door by texting a request to 415-915-8372. Verb will text you back with a quick form to fill out.