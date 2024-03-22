Say ‘cheers’ to National Cocktail Day with these deals and discounts

We never really need an excuse to raise a glass to our favorite cocktail, but National Cocktail Day gives us an extra special reason to celebrate.

Lucky for us, plenty of brands are keeping the deals flowing and offering significant discounts on cocktails, cocktail kits and the ingredients you need to make your own concoctions at home. Here are a few we have our eyes on.

Cocktail Courier

To celebrate National Cocktail Day, TODAY.com readers can save 20% off purchases of $50 or more at Cocktail Courier, which offers a range of cocktail kits and subscriptions.

Simply use the code TODAY from March 23 — April 23 to take advantage of the offer, which excludes any bottles or accessories on the site.

Dave & Busters

Dave & Busters is running a $5 Happy Hour for National Cocktail Day, including deals on the following drinks:

Tres Tequila and Backwoods Lemonade cocktail

Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade cocktail

D&B Long Island Tea cocktail

Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head is marking National Cocktail Day and the release of its two new high-ABV cocktails (the Passion Fruit Citrus Vodka Mule and the Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai) by giving a free Dogfish Head Cocktails dry-bag cooler to the first 50 people who use the code COCKTAILDAY on its e-store. There’s no minimum purchase required and customers need to pay shipping costs.

Fabrizia Spirits

Fabrizia Spirits, the leading limoncello producer in the U.S., has a line of canned cocktails. The brand is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off their total purchase of vodka sodas (blood orange, Sicilian lemon and raspberry) or Italian canned cocktails (breeze, lemonade and Margarita) using the code Cocktail20.

Gopuff

Making your own cocktail at home? Gopuff customers can get 40% off (max $10 savings) their first alcohol order (minimum order of $22.95) with the code CHEERS40

In addition, BevMo! by Gopuff is serving up free delivery on orders of $50 or more.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is treating TODAY.com readers to 30% off through April 15 using the code DRINKTODAY. The site offers a range of cocktail-inspired baskets, including a Champagne and Mimosa Gift Basket. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Harry & David

Harry & David customers can get 20% off orders of $79+ through March 31 using the code TOGETHER20. The site even offers a bloody mary kit to help you celebrate National Cocktail Day.

Horton Rum

Horton Rum is giving TODAY.com readers 50% off a party pack purchase through March 31 (or while supplies last) using the code TODAY50.

JF Haden’s

To mark National Cocktail Day, J.F. Haden’s has the following deals:

15% off your first order (use the code COCKTAILS)

Buy three bottles, get free shipping (no code required)

Kona Grill

Kona Grill now offers an extended happy hour that runs late into the night. In addition to happy hour drinks, the restaurant is also serving up bar bites (including surf and turf, sushi and more) for $3, $6 and $9.

MARGS

Through April 24, TODAY.com readers can save 20% off canned cocktails at ﻿MARGS using the code TODAY20. The offer is limited to one per person.

Mixly

Between March 23 — 31, Mixly is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off all cocktail mixers using the code COCKTAIL15.

Shaker & Spoon

The cocktail connoisseurs at Shaker & Spoon are giving TODAY.com new customers $15 off any length subscription or gift from March 24 — 31 using the code TODAY.

STK Steakhouse

Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. until close, STK Steakhouse is now offering its late night happy hour specials, which include $9 signature cocktails and select wines and bar bites for $3, $6 and $9 (including truffle fries, tuna tartare tacos, popcorn chicken, crispy calamari, and more).

Sugarfina

TODAY.com readers can score 15% off the Chopin x Sugarfina Shake Your Martini Collection using the code MARTINI15 on Sugarfina’s website and in Sugarfina boutiques through March 26.

Thebar.com

TheBar.com is offering TODAY.com readers $5.99 off its cocktail collection. The offer is valid from March 23 — 25 for one-time use with the code TODAYFIVE.

Twang

Twang is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off all products using the code TODAY10 through March 31. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts, there are no usage limits and there’s no minimum purchase requirement.

Twang is known for its Twang-A-Rita cocktail rimmer blends and products with flavored salt, sugar and spice blends.