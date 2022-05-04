Mothers and the maternal figures in our lives deserve all the love and appreciation we can give them. They should be celebrated year round, but Mother’s Day is a day meant to be just for them.

In honor of the incredible women who do so much, restaurant chains nationwide are offering serious deals and freebies. Here are 17 ways to treat your mom to something sweet this May 8.

Auntie Anne’s

It’s always fun to share food with someone you love. For Pretzel Perks members who may want to have a pretzel date with mom, Auntie Anne’s is offering a buy one get one free pretzel product offer from May 6 through May 8.

Cali'flour Foods

If Mom is trying to avoid gluten or just eat fewer carbs, Cali’flour will be offering 15%, May 2 through May 8 with code MOM15.

Corner Bakery

To celebrate the moms in our lives, on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, Corner Bakery is offering a free freshly made sweet bakery item with the purchase of any lunch or dinner entrée.

Dickey’s Barbecue

On Mother’s Day, the whole family should celebrate, and on May 8, all kids eat free at this BBQ chain.

El Chico

El Chico restaurants nationwide will be offering moms complimentary strawberry nachos with any entrée purchase.

El Pollo Loco

This chain is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering a free eight-piece Family Meal with the purchase of a $50 e-gift card between May 5 and May 9. Redeem the offer through El Pollo Loco’s website or app.

Grubhub

For Mother’s Day, get a $15 digital gift card in return when you purchase a card for $50 or more.

Jamba

If she loves brunch, she may want to start the celebration early. Jamba is offering Jamba Rewards members a free breakfast item with orders over $15 on May 7 and May 8.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken joined forces with ProFlowers to launch the Kentucky Fried Buckquet, a DIY chicken fried floral arrangement. It's sold out, but you can still put your own DIY buckquet together on Mother's Day.

Kolache Factory

Get mom a muffin! Buy one muffin, get one free on May 8 at all locations except the St. Louis location using a coupon that will be available on the chain’s social channels.

Marble Slab Creamery

The creative small-batch ice cream shop will offer a BOGO regular ice cream deal for Slab Happy Loyalty Members, valid at participating locations.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Every Sunday — including on Mother’s Day — all locations nationwide will offer free meals for children under the age of 12. Get one free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more for kids 12 and under.

PDQ

PDQ is offering a free meal (three-piece tender, 8-piece nugget, or any sandwich or salad) with the purchase of any kids or adult meal on May 8 to celebrate Mother’s Day. This offer is available at all locations in-store and online using code MOM.

Pieology

For Mother’s Day, Pieology is offering a BOGO pizza deal at limited participating locations, so be sure to ask.

Schlotzsky’s

From May 6 through May 9, Schlotzsky’s Rewards Members will get a free classic Cinnabon with an entrée purchase to celebrate Mother’s Day.

TCBY

This fro-yo chain will be gifting moms nationwide a free cup (first 6-ounces) of frozen yogurt on May 8 at participating locations.

Teton Waters Ranch

Grill up some meaty goodness for your mom on Mother’s Day, as this online retailer will be offering 20% off sitewide between May 2 and May 8 with code GRILLFORMOM.

Tim Hortons

U.S.-based locations are offering a BOGO deal of buy 10 Timbits get 10 Timbits free, available only on May 8.

Urban Plates

The first 180 moms who dine on Mother’s Day at any Urban Plates location will receive a complimentary chocolate pudding, and the first 50 moms will also receive roses as a small way to give them the kudos they deserve.

