Taco time! Make Baja fish, cola-braised pork and potato and pepper tacos

Chef and cookbook author Marcela Valladolid joins the TODAY Food team to share three of her terrific taco recipes.

She shows us how to make beer battered fish tacos, crispy potato and poblano pepper tacos and sweet and savory braised pork tacos.

There's no lard needed in this version of traditional Mexican carnitas. It's also sweeter and more caramelized because of the cola. Best of all? It can be made with minimal effort for a very easy weeknight dinner.

The whole family will love these! Even if you're not a vegetarian, you won't miss the meat in these hearty, flavorful — and easy to make — tacos.

I love this recipe because it takes me back to the seaside city of Ensenada where the fish taco was born.

