Food

Taco time! Make Baja fish, cola-braised pork and potato and pepper tacos

TODAY

Chef and cookbook author Marcela Valladolid joins the TODAY Food team to share three of her terrific taco recipes.

Make tacos 3 ways: Cola-braised pork, Baja fish, potato and peppers

She shows us how to make beer battered fish tacos, crispy potato and poblano pepper tacos and sweet and savory braised pork tacos.

Cola Braised Pork Tacos
Marcela Valladolid's Cola-Brasied Pork Tacos
TODAY
Get the recipe

There's no lard needed in this version of traditional Mexican carnitas. It's also sweeter and more caramelized because of the cola. Best of all? It can be made with minimal effort for a very easy weeknight dinner.

Crispy Potato and Poblano Tacos
Marcela Valladolid's Crispy Potato and Poblano Tacos
TODAY
Get the recipe

The whole family will love these! Even if you're not a vegetarian, you won't miss the meat in these hearty, flavorful — and easy to make — tacos.

Ensenada-Style Fish Tacos
Marcela Valladolid's Ensenada-Style Fish Tacos
TODAY
Get the recipe

I love this recipe because it takes me back to the seaside city of Ensenada where the fish taco was born.

