Pair Monte Cristo sandwiches with 'fun' punch for a good time

Social media star, culinary influencer and Montreal native Laurent Dagenais is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of the most exciting recipes from his cookbook, "Always Hungry!" He shows us how to make an ooey-gooey Monte Cristo sandwich and a bright "fun" punch cocktail.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

The first time I tasted this legendary sandwich was at Au Pied de Cochon, a restaurant in the heart of Montreal. I counted seven different types of meat, a heavenly cheese mixture and too much syrup for one plate. This sandwich is the ultimate combination of sweet and salty. Here is a simpler version (your liver will thank me!).

I like rum punches, but sometimes find them too sweet for my taste, so I set out to create a more bitter version of a punch cocktail inspired by one of my friends who we call "Le Fun" because he is excessive in everything that he does — just like this drink! While traditional rum punch, features, well ... rum, I l wanted to mix it up by using green Chartreuse, which is very boozy so proceed with caution! You may be familiar with Chartreuse, which comes in both yellow and green flavors. Green Chartreuse is a vibrant green liqueur that is minty and spicy and more intense than the yellow kind, which is lower in alcohol. It packs a floral/herbal punch, with elements of citrus, rosemary and cloves, which add a unique flavor that works well in many types of drinks.