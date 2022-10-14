Wings for the win: Korean honey butter and Japanese tebasaki

On this week's installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series, chef Leah Cohen is stopping by to celebrate this weekend's game with two wonderful wing recipes. In honor of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, Cohen shows us how to make sweet and spicy honey butter wings and air-fried wings with a dark, savory Japanese-style sauce.

These wings tick all the boxes. They are sweet, spicy, sticky, crispy, tangy and rich all at once. They bring wings from a basic game-day snack to an appetizer that is full of complex and delicious flavor.

This may be a lighter take on classic wings, but they don't sacrifice any of the wonderful crispy texture or tasty flavor. Air-frying the wings cuts down on the fat of traditional deep-frying. The deep, dark savory sauce makes them absolutely irresistible.

