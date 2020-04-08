Joanna Gaines shares 3 of her favorite comfort-food recipes

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Television show host, author and design expert Joanna Gaines is sharing a few of her favorite entertaining recipes from her new cookbook "Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering": creamy chicken-poblano soup, a crunchy Asian-inspired salad and cinnamon-scented vanilla cookies.

I've heard it said that food with a story tastes different. For Chip and me, this soup always takes us back to one of our first dates. We went to a restaurant in Dallas and both ordered the chicken poblano soup — not because it was familiar to either of us, but because we had heard that it was the dish the restaurant was known for. Honestly, it was the best soup either of us had ever had. That restaurant and soup became a favorite go-to, and even though the restaurant has since closed, Chip and I still talk about those early days and that chicken poblano soup. This recipe is a nod to the memories of our first dates.

The toasted almonds — tossed with honey and then coated with sesame seeds — are the real stars here. They're delicious enough on their own that I like to make an extra half-batch just to snack on. If you want to make this salad as your main dish, it pairs well with a protein like shrimp, chicken or seared beef.

Our son, Crew, tagged along for the final recipe tasting for this book — and when these cookies hit the table, he had more than his fair share. This cookie has such a classic flavor that it makes for a really versatile treat — one that can be served as a simple dessert or an afternoon snack for the kids.

