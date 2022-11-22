IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: SodaStream for $49, InStyler hair tools and more up to 76% off

All you dark meat lovers: Make braised turkey legs this Thanksgiving

Take the comfort level of Thanksgiving food to the max.

Last-minute Thanksgiving recipes: Turkey legs and potato salad

03:54
/ Source: TODAY
By JJ Johnson

Chef and restaurateur JJ Johnson is stopping by the TODAY kichen to share a couple of his favorite family Thanksgiving recipes that are perfect if you're having a smaller celebration. He shows us how to make braised turkey legs with tart apples and creamy potato salad.

Braised Turkey Legs with Granny Smith Apples
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Braised Turkey Legs with Granny Smith Apples

JJ Johnson

During the holidays as a kid, we used to have a whole turkey, but people would fight over the turkey legs, so my aunt used to braise turkey legs on the side for everyone. This recipe is a twist on the Johnson family classic with a little spice and Granny Smith apples.

Mama Chapman's Potato Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mama Chapman's Potato Salad

JJ Johnson

Potato salad is a classic on the African American table for Thanksgiving. It brings soul and is the perfect leftover dish the next day. There's no Thanksgiving at my house without potato salad and mac and cheese.

If you like those great Thanksgiving recipes, you should also try these:

Ina Garten's Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash

Ina Garten
Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Christopher Testani / The New York Times
Get The Recipe

Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Eric Kim
JJ Johnson