All you dark meat lovers: Make braised turkey legs this Thanksgiving

Chef and restaurateur JJ Johnson is stopping by the TODAY kichen to share a couple of his favorite family Thanksgiving recipes that are perfect if you're having a smaller celebration. He shows us how to make braised turkey legs with tart apples and creamy potato salad.

During the holidays as a kid, we used to have a whole turkey, but people would fight over the turkey legs, so my aunt used to braise turkey legs on the side for everyone. This recipe is a twist on the Johnson family classic with a little spice and Granny Smith apples.

Potato salad is a classic on the African American table for Thanksgiving. It brings soul and is the perfect leftover dish the next day. There's no Thanksgiving at my house without potato salad and mac and cheese.

