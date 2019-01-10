Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Melissa Clark

The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two sure-hits from her cookbook "Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and InstantPot®." Clark's chicken Parmesan takes less than 30 minutes to make, so it's an easy, family-friendly weeknight dinner. And her recipe for pork tacos makes enough to feed up to ten people, so it's great for a party — or for having plenty of leftovers!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Instant Pot Chicken Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Instant Pot Chicken Parmesan

Melissa Clark

This easy chicken Parmesan takes just 20 minutes to make, start to finish.

Instant Pot Chipotle Pork Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Instant Pot Chipotle Pork Tacos

Melissa Clark

Slash the time it takes to make spicy pork taco filling by using a pressure cooker. This recipe serves eight to 10 people, so it's perfect for parties.

If you like those pressure cooker recipes, you should also try these:

Martha Stewart's Pressure-Cooker Sloppy Joes
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Pressure-Cooker Sloppy Joes

Martha Stewart
Gruyère Mac & Cheese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gruyère Mac & Cheese

Melissa Clark