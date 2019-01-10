Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two sure-hits from her cookbook "Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and InstantPot®." Clark's chicken Parmesan takes less than 30 minutes to make, so it's an easy, family-friendly weeknight dinner. And her recipe for pork tacos makes enough to feed up to ten people, so it's great for a party — or for having plenty of leftovers!

This easy chicken Parmesan takes just 20 minutes to make, start to finish.

Slash the time it takes to make spicy pork taco filling by using a pressure cooker. This recipe serves eight to 10 people, so it's perfect for parties.

