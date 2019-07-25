Tiffany box cakes are nice. But have you ever blown out birthday candles on an Amazon package? Erica McGuire has — and now everyone wants a piece.

The chocolate and buttercream confection was a surprise from McGuire's husband Mac.

“As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, ‘He gets me,’” the 39-year-old photographer from North Carolina, told TODAY. "I felt so understood!"

McGuire’s love of the world’s largest online retailer runs deep and she clicks the "Add to Cart" button at least three times a week. “I just ordered a maxi dress and a watermelon slicer,” she said. “If I need something, I look on Amazon first.”

Mac, who is in the military, takes it all in stride. “He just laughs at this point,” the mother of three explained, noting that she mostly shops sales that she finds on the Facebook page Erica's Deals, Steals, & Finds.

Meanwhile, Sweet Dream Bakery, which made the cake, is enjoying a taste of viral fame. After the Amazon package cake was shared on Facebook, it quickly racked up more than 26,000 likes and 19,000 shares.

Jessica Joy Thompson

“I definitely want this for my birthday,” wrote one person. Another tagged her fiancé and joked, “I think we should get this cake for the wedding.”

Brent Norris, who co-owns Sweet Dreams Bakery, with his wife, Trena, said the cake took eight hours to complete and every bite is edible. (The label and tape are made of sugar and wafer paper!)

“We’ve been getting lots of calls from people who want the cake,” he said. “The phone keeps ringing.”