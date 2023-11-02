DiGiorno’s new ‘Thanksgiving Pizza’ is topped with all the flavors of the holiday

Thanksgiving may still be weeks away, but one (not delivery) pizza company wants to us help us welcome the flavors of the holiday a little bit early.

On Oct. 30, DiGiorno introduced a cheesy new way to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner all in one bite, no utensils in sight: the Thanksgiving Pizza.

“This year, DiGiorno is giving people a chance to gobble up a unique take on the holiday’s most iconic dishes in one oven-ready pie — no seasoning, stirring or long hours in the kitchen required,” DiGiornio wrote in a press release.

The new Thanksgiving Pizza has turkey, gravy, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and is topped with crispy onion. DiGiorno

According to DiGiorno, its Thanksgiving Pizza delivers “all the Thanksgiving favorites in one bite,” featuring turkey, gravy, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and crispy onion on a thick, Detroit-style crust.

DiGiorno will release a limited number of Thanksgiving Pizzas available exclusively online for $11.23, which is a nod to the date of this year’s Turkey Day. Every Wednesday starting Nov. 1 until Nov. 22, fans can visit DiGiorno’s website to get their very own specialty pie on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” said Kimberly Holowiak, DiGiorno’s senior brand manager, in a press release. “Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration — even the most traditional holiday dinners.”

TODAY’s own Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had a chance to try it for themselves on Nov. 2, and though the pair clearly had their reservations at first, they came around.

“It’s not delivery,” Hoda said, watching the pizza arrive before Jenna finished the famous tagline: “It’s DiGiorno.”

“Here’s the one thing I have to say: I’m not sure that Thanksgiving and pizza needed to come together,” Jenna continued, while staring at the toppings-heavy pizza in amazement. “I think Thanksgiving stands beautifully on its own.”

Hoda then listed the ingredients on the Thanksgiving Pizza and Jenna realized stuffing isn’t one of the toppings, much to her relief. “I think if there was stuffing crust or something it would be one step too far,” Jenna said.

“Oh, the carrots … I’m not sure,” Hoda said as she side-eyed a slice she picked up to try. (To be be clear, the pizza doesn’t contain carrots — she may have been fooled by the sweet potatoes.)

But, after taking a bite, Hoda and Jenna said, in unison, “It tastes like Thanksgiving on a pizza.” While still chewing, they both decided they “don’t mind it.”

DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving Pizza is available in the freezer aisle of grocery and big-box stores nationwide. It’s also available through online retailers such as Instacart, Walmart, AmazonFresh, Peapod and more.