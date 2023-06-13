Cheerios discontinues ‘the best’ cereal flavor, and fans are not cheering

For many of us, our morning bowl of cereal is an important ritual, and now, for fans of a certain cereal flavor, that ritual is about to taste much different.

Cheerios has confirmed what many had feared — that one of its fan-favorite flavors, Maple, has been discontinued. The change was confirmed May 18, when Twitter user @BigDamnHerosSir posed a question to the General Mills-owned cereal brand.

"Hey @cheerios, did you guys get rid of the maple flavor?" asked the Twitter user. "They were the best!"

“Yes, Maple Cheerios have been discontinued,” tweeted Cheerios in response. “We’ll let our team know you’re missing them!”

Then, another user asked why the flavor was discontinued, adding that the flavor was a “favorite” of theirs.

“There are many reasons why we may discontinue a product,” replied Cheerios, not providing the specific reason. “While we can’t promise that we will bring it back, we will let our team know that you would like to see this return to the shelves. Thank you!

Despite the chipper demeanor of the brand, this revelation has caused a bit of an uproar in the time following, with many users taking to the comments sections of the cereal’s social accounts to express their dismay.

“You discontinued Maple Cheerios? WHY?” tweeted one person. “I couldn’t wait til fall to get some. This is your best flavor. Why take away something that has such great reviews? This is disappointing.”

“I am so sad about Maple Cheerios,” wrote another Twitter user. “I bought every box that I could find. And alas I am finally out. Please consider bringing it back. It was unique and delicious. Nothing remotely like it on the market.”

“Maple Cheerios are THE BEST Cheerios! We Canadians love our maple!!! Please bring back!!” tweeted another.

In the weeks since the brand broke the news, customers have noticed the supply of Maple Cheerios dwindling from store shelves and have asked Cheerios about it in posts having nothing to do with the flavor.

“Please please PLEASE bring back Maple Cheerios!” exclaimed one Facebook commenter in a post showing the now-discontinued flavor among its Cheerio brethren. “I eat them everyday and have been since they were first put on the shelves of grocery stores. I’m down to my last two boxes and the mere thought of not having them again after I’ve finished the last of my supply brings me immense sadness.”

The good news is that there is a truly expansive list of Cheerios flavors that remain: Chocolate, Cinnamon, Blueberry, Apple, Cinnamon, Strawberry Banana, Honey Vanilla, Very Berry, Multigrain, Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Frosted and, of course, Original and Honey Nut, which seems like plenty to choose from to find a new favorite.

And if none of those will do, take the advice of one enterprising Twitter user:

“Plain Cheerios plus maple syrup,” they tweeted. “No further questions at this time.”