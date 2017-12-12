Get Tasty's Donut Snowball recipe and learn how you can end childhood hunger

share tweet pin email

What's better than getting your hands on a delicious recipe? Getting your hands on a delicious recipe and giving back at the same time.

Today — and today only — our sponsor Citi will match every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry, up to $10,000.

(This segment was produced with our colleagues at BuzzFeed, and sponsored by Citi, a partner of No Kid Hungry)

Here's more information about Tasty and Citi's Donut Snowball recipe.

And here's a quick demo, in case you'd like a closer look at the video featured on the broadcast.

And remember, all of today's work is for a good cause!

Join Citi and No Kid Hungry as they partner to help end childhood hunger in America. Learn more at nokidhungry.org/citi.