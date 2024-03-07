Daphne Oz shares the recipes that keep her fueled all day

The ninth season of the must-watch kid's cooking competition show "MasterChef Junior" just kicked off, and one of the show's hosts, Daphne Oz, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate the premiere with some of the healthy recipes that keep her fueled on set. She shows us how to make protein-packed chewy oat bars and an Italian-ish chopped salad with pickled red onions.

This is the ultimate elevated breakfast or snack bar that's so easy to make and perfect for busy weeks (plus it freezes beautifully). The base of these bars is old-fashioned oats to give it that classic chewy texture and also to be nutritiously filling. The honey and dates make them just sweet enough to feel like a treat!

Instead of a traditional protein powder, I like to make my own natural version without any additives or fillers. It's so simple: Just blend chia seeds, flaxseed meal and hemp seeds into a fine powder. The result is an incredible protein-boost mixture that also has healthy fats and fiber to keep you fueled. I love to use this in smoothies or on top of yogurt, too — just be sure to store it in an airtight container in the fridge (it keeps well for about one week).

When it comes to sweetening these bars, I'm also always about using unprocessed, natural ingredients. Chopped dates and honey are my choices here for their subtle caramel notes that pair so well with the walnuts or pecans. These protein bars will become a part of your healthy breakfast arsenal and are wonderful as an afternoon snack, too.

This is my homemade rendition of my favorite lunch order on set at "MasterChef Junior"! It's filling, so flavorful and easy to assemble for make-ahead, on-the-go meals. I swap out the traditional salami in favor of some grilled or blacked chicken breast, and I like going for pickled red onions as they're a bit more mild and their sweetness offers a perfect complement to the bright, salty pop of pepperoncini.

