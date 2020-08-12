There's a shortage of Dr Pepper amid the coronavirus pandemic

Dr Pepper is the latest brand to announce that there's a shortage of its products on store shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days," a message on Dr Pepper's Twitter account said on Monday. "We’re working on it – hang tight!"

Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

In an additional message, the brand added, "Having trouble finding your favorite Dr Pepper product? We're doing everything we can to get it back in your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep our shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees."

The soda company said the shortage applied to all flavors of the beloved soft drink. It also recommended contacting local retailers to see if they had any Dr Pepper on shelves.

A company spokesperson didn't respond to a question from TODAY about the reason behind the shortage. In an email statement, the company noted sales of the soda have been up for the past four years, including a 15% jump in 2020.

"Rest assured that we’re working with our local distribution partners experiencing low inventory levels in certain markets to meet this increased demand, and we encourage every loyal Dr Pepper fan to continue checking their local retailer for their favorite varieties," the company said.

Dr Pepper told CNN that the low inventory was due to increased demand. Another possible factor could be a shortage of aluminum cans, as people consume more canned drinks like soda and beer at home rather than from fountains and kegs in restaurants, CNN reported.

Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns the brand, joins a list of several other major companies hit by product shortages in recent months.

Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.😉 — Charmin (@Charmin) August 10, 2020

Clorox has said that it won't be able to meet the full demand for disinfectant wipes until 2021. And many parents have turned to cloth diapers due to limited access to disposable ones. There's also a coin shortage and, in April of May, meat shortages were top of mind.

In a response to Dr Pepper's tweet, toilet paper company Charmin extended its condolences, a reference to widespread TP shortages earlier this year.

"Welcome to the club, we feel your pain," Charmin said, adding a winking emoji.