Chipotle’s Boorito deal is back for Halloween. Here are all the details

Chipotle is rolling out some tricks and treats for customers this Halloween, including the return of a fan-favorite deal.

The fast-food chain just announced that its annual Boorito promotion will be making a comeback, just in time for the spookiest day of the year. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Boorito promotion looks slightly different this year

In 2000, Chipotle debuted the Boorito tradition and invited customers to take part in a burrito-themed costume contest on Halloween. Since then, anyone who showed up to a Chipotle restaurant wearing any sort of costume got a discounted entrée.

The chain is switching things up for 2023 and offering rewards members a digital offer instead. Here's how it works:

Use the promo code BOORITO between 3 p.m. local time until closing on Halloween while ordering on the Chipotle app or website to score a $6 entrée (plus tax). The offer is valid at all U.S. restaurants.

Rewards members are limited to one offer per transaction and there’s still time to sign up for Chipotle Rewards if you’re not already a member.

Here’s the fine print: The offer isn’t valid on catering orders, kids meals or orders placed through third-party platforms (like Uber Eats or Grubhub). If you want to add queso, guacamole or extra meat to your order, there will be an extra cost.

Chipotle is staying open later on Halloween at some locations

Craving something savory after chowing down on candy all night long? Fifty-three Chipotle restaurants in select college towns will stay open until midnight on Halloween for the first time ever, in a move to cater to “Gen Z dining preferences,” per a press release.

Chipotle says that over the past two years, it has noticed a 30% increase in orders after 8 p.m. on Halloween, and 81% of 18- to 26-year-olds surveyed reported wanting to see Chipotle open until midnight. The participating restaurants are some of the college towns that “eat the most Chipotle.”

To celebrate late-night hours on Halloween, Chipotle is giving away a bottle of Tabasco Scorpion Sauce for one night only to the first 100 digital orders placed between 10 p.m. local time and midnight. The offer is only valid at the 53 locations that are staying open late on Halloween.

Boorito engagement was down last year, according to some Chipotle workers

Following last year's Boorito promotion, some Chipotle workers took to social media to suggest that less customers took advantage of the deal in 2022.

On Reddit user shed some light on the situation in the following post: “I’ve worked here for 8 years and have worked every single Boorito since. It’s always my favorite because I love when its busy like that and the costumes are fun. However, last night was such a disappointment!”

In their post, the Reddit user wondered if less customers ventured out for the Boorito promotion since it was the first in-person event since the pandemic or if they simply thought the discount wasn’t as great as prior years. For reference, the Boorito offer previously cost $3 or $4, versus $6 this year.