Wine and cheese is a beloved combination. But it's not always easy to buy them together — one must first make a trip to the wine store, and then undertake the arduous journey to a cheesemonger.

This summer, however, enjoying this savory pairing just got a tad easier, thanks to a new product from winemaker House Wine and Cheez-Its.

Starting on July 25, a two-in-one box with the crunchy snack on one side and a house red blend on the other will be available online for just $25.

According to a press release announcing the adult snack box, the wine is the "perfect" complement to the Cheez-Its. Made from cabernet sauvignon and merlot grapes, the blend has a "red currant aroma" with notes of "juicy red fruit."

While the Cheez-Its, on the other hand, are a zesty, cheddar-y snack rife with mossy notes of earth ... we guess?

The fun collaboration is really just the manifestation of something snack fans have apparently been lusting after for years as many have been making up their own wine and Cheez-It pairings for a while.

I've been doing this for years. Yes, to white cheddar Cheez-its and rose'. https://t.co/s4r6VyfPia — Kitteh Is Not Amused (@Kimber_Lee_Lynn) July 23, 2019

wine and cheez-it’s tonight 🍷 — RAY ALEXANDER (@RAY_ALEXANDER__) May 27, 2019

People across social media are thrilled with the news of the new box, too.

cheez-it is releasing a WINE BOX i have never felt more seen in all 28 years of my life 😭😭🧀 pic.twitter.com/BHSntR6MKd — emma lord (@dilemmalord) July 23, 2019

Who says prayers aren’t answered? https://t.co/UE2JI1KNDq — Dana Ezell (@RevEzell) July 23, 2019

Cheez-It has just released a cracker and wine duo box. Who asked for this. Kellogg? (Who am I kidding? I'd totally buy this.) pic.twitter.com/PTdcVTSO41 — Anne Riley Moffat (@A_Riley17) July 23, 2019

Starting this week you’ll be able to buy a box of cheez-its that comes with a box of wine. It’s lowbrow and I love it pic.twitter.com/ZCpqQLC8aT — ronnie james emo (@inthefade) July 23, 2019

Even if you're unable to get your hands on the limited-edition boxed combination, there are plenty of ways to enjoy wine with the popular snack. House Wine's winemaker Hal Landvoigt said that he scoured his brand's wines, looking for "combinations that complement the real cheese found in each flavor of Cheez-It to make the perfect pairing."

If you're a fan of the summer staple rosé, try a glass with with Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers, for example.

Cheers to a summer of happy snacking.