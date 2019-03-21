Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 21, 2019, 9:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

There's no doubt that being a parent involves a lot of hard work. But perhaps one of the most unintentionally stressful elements of parenthood involves a last-minute bake sale. Or perhaps your kid just forgot to mention that it was their day to bring in snacks for the whole class.

Either way, baking up a big batch of cupcakes, brownies or cookies takes time.

Enter chef Adam Liaw. Based in Australia, this lawyer-turned-TV personality is a father of two and knows how real the struggle can be.

On Wednesday, inspired by a satirical article that appeared The Onion, Liaw set out to create a snack that could come together in just minutes — but somehow feed 25 kids.

No kidding, but my son has been as school for exactly ONE TERM and this has already happened about 9 times. https://t.co/WJVQo443bl — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 20, 2019

Even though he emphatically declared, "I GOT YOU ON THIS PARENTS," many of Liaw's followers weren't sure that such a feat could be accomplished. Luckily, he tweeted the whole process and was able to come up with something pretty adorable.

I am going to write a recipe for something that you can make 25 portions of in 5 minutes that can keep unrefrigerated for 8 hours and contains no dairy, nuts or eggs. I don't know what it is yet but I will make it work for the good of us all. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 20, 2019

Not only did the snack have to be fast, but with so many kids facing different food allergies, he set out to make a treat that was free of dairy, nuts and eggs — and cost less than 10 AUD (about $7.10).

After perfecting the recipe, the prolific chef showcased exactly what was needed to create his final dessert:

You're going to need:



25 plain breadsticks - $2.50

375g dark chocolate - $2.50

a pack of sugar strands or nonpareil - $2

TOTAL: $7.00 pic.twitter.com/YMopaPjAuM — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

In the end, Liaw basically created homemade Pocky — a Japanese cookie stick that's dipped in different flavors of chocolate — using plain breadsticks, dark chocolate and a variety of sprinkles and edible decorations.

The beauty of this recipe is that that the sticks can be decorated in a variety of ways:

Then you're just scattering them with some sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/C7nGmXFfFM — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

And, true to Liaw's word, they fit nicely into a portable plastic container:

And here's the whole gang in a Tupperware that your kid will somehow lose even though they spend the entire day in ONE ROOM. Total weight = 400g (including Tupperware). pic.twitter.com/ZW2KWHyvWN — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

As for the presentation? That was a cinch, too. Said the chef, “Put the chocolate into a glass and the just dunk the bloody things in there.”

In the end, with prep time, Liaw admitted that the whole recipe will likely take about 10 minutes to put together. But that's a lot faster than waiting 20 to 40 minutes for a more elaborate confection to bake.

Liaw has already received hundreds of approving reactions on social media. Even people without kids are excited to try the easy yet adorable snack hack.

Definitely doing this with my kids. We also have a bunch of edible eyes somewhere so extra fun to be had! — Paul Firth (@TedInCanada) March 21, 2019

You are a genius. Your name will always be spoken of with awe and gratitude. — steph mcneill (@cookingcyclist1) March 21, 2019

I have no child. But don't think I won't be making these. — Dan Barrett (@TheDanBarrett) March 21, 2019

Other professional chefs agree that it can be nearly impossible to create a mass of kid-friendly snacks quickly. "It goes without saying that balancing being a father and my career as a driven chef is difficult," chef Vinson Petrillo of Zero Restaurant + Bar in Charleston, South Carolina, told TODAY. "Working 12-hour days, six days a week, Sunday is when I finally get to spend the day together with my children. Sunday is also the day I get to cook with them. Just like my father did with me."

Even if you have professional kitchen skills, sometimes it just comes down to being creative, yet simple, with children.

"I feel like all on-the-go parents have a go-to recipe that takes no time to prep or make and that's why the Fat Pocky recipe became so popular," pastry chef Katie Graham, head baker at Ocean Prime Boston, said. "Busy parents can relate to the struggle of trying to find a recipe that kids will like, and the time that goes behind that."

For her daughter, Graham makes a s'mores snowman that doesn't involve a campfire. "We melt chocolate melts in the microwave, dip the marshmallow in the melted chocolate and place them on the graham cracker and use pretzel sticks for the arms and mini M&M's for eyes," said the chef.

Sounds like melted chocolate is an easy (and chef approved!) way to amp up the fun of any snack.

Want to make Liaw's easy recipe? Here's what you need:

25 plain, thin crispy breadsticks (aka Grissini — make sure to get the unflavored kind)

13 ounces of melting chocolate, roughly chopped

Sprinkles or any other edible decorations

Then, "Just microwave the chocolate for 1 minute, then blasts of 30 seconds until it's melted. Probably 3-4 minutes all up," according to the chef. Dip each breadstick into the chocolate and lay them on a nonstick surface. Decorate while the chocolate cools — get the kids involved here! — and they'll be ready to go in about 10 minutes.