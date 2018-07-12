Make the best French fries ever with quick and easy tips, tricks and hacks

Uninspiring spuds have you in a French fry rut? Luckily Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips is sharing his best fried potato hacks to take your fries from dull to delicious. He shows us how to keep cooked fries crispy, make DIY curly fries, prevent potatoes from sticking and more.
Waffled French Fry Pizza
Ingredients
Nonstick cooking spray
Frozen French fries, thawed
Shredded mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni slices
Method
Preheat a waffle iron and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Place thawed frozen fries (seasoned curly fries or tater tots work well too!) in the waffle iron, close and cook until browned and crisp. Top with finely shredded cheese and pepperoni then serve.
Best-Ever Trick for Reheating Leftover Fries
Ingredients
Leftover French fries
Butter
Extra virgin olive oil
Method
Get a cast-iron skillet nice and hot, then add olive oil and melt butter. Add the fried and stir-fry until crisp.
Easy Steak Fries
Ingredients
Large potatoes
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim the ends off of the potato, then press an apple slicer through it to make thick steak fries. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Spread the potato wedges onto a parchment-paper lined baking sheet and cook in the oven until browned and crisp, about 30-45 minutes.
Stick-Less Oven Fries
Ingredients
Fresh-cut French fries
Method
Usually French fries made with fresh potatoes have a tendency to stick to the baking sheet. The trick? Preheat the baking sheet for 10 minutes before adding the potatoes. They immediately begin to form a crust, which prevents them from sticking.
Keep Fries Crispy
Ingredients
Freshly cooked French fries
Method
Immediately after frying, spread just cooked French fries on a rack set over a baking sheet. Keep warm in a 200°F oven.
Spiralized Curly Fries
Ingredients
Potatoes
Salt
Paprika
Oil, for frying
Method
Put that spiralizer to the best use yet! Make DIY curly fries by cutting the potatoes into curls. Fry the potatoes and then toss them in seasoned salt and paprika for DIY Arby's-style fries.