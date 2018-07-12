Make the best French fries ever with quick and easy tips, tricks and hacks

share tweet pin email

Uninspiring spuds have you in a French fry rut? Luckily Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips is sharing his best fried potato hacks to take your fries from dull to delicious. He shows us how to keep cooked fries crispy, make DIY curly fries, prevent potatoes from sticking and more.

Waffled French Fry Pizza

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

Frozen French fries, thawed

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni slices

Method

Preheat a waffle iron and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Place thawed frozen fries (seasoned curly fries or tater tots work well too!) in the waffle iron, close and cook until browned and crisp. Top with finely shredded cheese and pepperoni then serve.

Best-Ever Trick for Reheating Leftover Fries

Ingredients

Leftover French fries

Butter

Extra virgin olive oil

Method

Get a cast-iron skillet nice and hot, then add olive oil and melt butter. Add the fried and stir-fry until crisp.

Easy Steak Fries

Ingredients

Large potatoes

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim the ends off of the potato, then press an apple slicer through it to make thick steak fries. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Spread the potato wedges onto a parchment-paper lined baking sheet and cook in the oven until browned and crisp, about 30-45 minutes.

Stick-Less Oven Fries

Ingredients

Fresh-cut French fries

Method

Usually French fries made with fresh potatoes have a tendency to stick to the baking sheet. The trick? Preheat the baking sheet for 10 minutes before adding the potatoes. They immediately begin to form a crust, which prevents them from sticking.

Keep Fries Crispy

Ingredients

Freshly cooked French fries

Method

Immediately after frying, spread just cooked French fries on a rack set over a baking sheet. Keep warm in a 200°F oven.

Spiralized Curly Fries

Ingredients

Potatoes

Salt

Paprika

Oil, for frying

Method

Put that spiralizer to the best use yet! Make DIY curly fries by cutting the potatoes into curls. Fry the potatoes and then toss them in seasoned salt and paprika for DIY Arby's-style fries.