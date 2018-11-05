Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Leslie Sbrocco and Ray Isle

Wine experts Leslie Sbrocco and Ray Isle share some of their under-$20 favorites for fall sipping — reds and whites that are perfect for enjoying on crisp autumn days, to take the chill off fall evenings or for any cool-weather occasion.

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Cool-Weather Whites

Leslie's pick: 2016 Girard Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, California, $16, Girard Winery

If you love Sauvignon Blanc but think it's just a white for the summer, think again. Look for versions from sunny California, which can sport a richer fruit character. This Girard Sauvignon Blanc showcases layers of complexity to complement crisp fall days. Hailing from the heart of Napa Valley, it's a white with pedigree.

Ray's pick: 2017 Yalumba 'Y Series' Viognier, South Australia, Australia, $14, Yalumba

A white with some richness is the perfect bridge between seasons. This peachy Australia Viognier — from one of the country's oldest family-owned producers – shows its flexibility as the weather turns cooler.

Warm-You-Up Reds

Leslie's pick: 2012 Marques de Riscal, Reserva, Rioja, Spain, $19, Marques de Riscal

Marques de Riscal marries history with delicious drinking in every bottle. The winery dates to 1858, but the wines are crafted with modern, elegant character. From the region offering the best values in the wine world — Rioja — this supple and smooth Reserva highlights the beauty of aged Tempranillo.

Ray's pick: 2015 Cappezzana Barco Reale, Tuscany, Italy, $15, Capezzana

It's hard to go wrong with a good Tuscan red for fall foods: The wild berry and dry leaf flavors remind you of walking in the woods on a crisp fall day. This affordable bottling comes from a family-owned estate that's been producing wine in the area since 804 A.D. — almost a thousand years before the American revolution!

French-Inspired, American-Born

Leslie's pick: 2017 Dry Creek Vineyard Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg, California, $15, Dry Creek Vineyard

Dry Creek Vineyard makes California's top Chenin Blanc. This white grape produces succulent, melon-scented versions in unique area of Clarksburg. With fresh-from-the-vine juiciness, it's one of my white-wine favorites.

Ray's pick: 2016 Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington, $20, Intrinsic Wine Co.

Rich, intense fruit notes and a lot of backbone make this Cabernet a steal for the price. Plus, the dramatic label, designed by the Brooklyn street artist ZIMER, really draws attention at a cocktail or dinner party.

Unexpected Sips

Leslie's pick: 2016 Pieropan Soave Classico, Italy, $19, Pieropan

Originating in the northern Italian area of Soave Classico, this white wine from world-class producer, Pieropan, is a hidden gem. Aromatic and mouth-filling, it's made with local grapes focused on Garganega. Sip alongside grilled sausages and creamy cheeses.

Ray's pick: 2015 Domaine Bousquet 'Gaia' Red, Mendoza, Argentina, $17, Domaine Bousquet

This is a juicy Argentine red made entirely from organically farmed Malbec, Syrah and Cabernet grapes; it's both delicious and good for the planet. Plus, the label is so autumn-centric, a true cornucopia of harvest abundance, that it's hard to resist this time of year.