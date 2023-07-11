Al Roker has a cameo in ‘Good Burger 2.’ Join him behind the scenes with Kenan and Kel

Welcome back to “Good Burger,” home of the Good Burger. Can Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell take your order?

The duo reprise their roles as Dex and Ed, respectively, in the upcoming sequel, “Good Burger 2.”

“We’re really proud that we’re making something that everybody can just gather up whoever’s around and go enjoy something together,” Thompson said, while sitting down with Mitchell in an interview with Al Roker — who has a cameo in the movie! — that aired July 11 on TODAY.

Kenan Thompson (left) and Kel Mitchell (right) are bringing their offbeat humor back in "Good Burger 2." TODAY

“It’s just good, clean, straightforward humor. I’m excited to see it,” Thompson continued.

The original “Good Burger” film came out in 1997 and focused on Ed and Dex’s efforts to save the restaurant where they work from closing. It was based on a series of sketches from the 1990s Nickelodeon series “All That.” Mitchell says he has thought about Ed over the years.

“Of course,” he said. “Ed’s the gift that keeps giving. When I put the wig back on and I walked by a mirror, I was like, ‘Hello, old friend.’ And it was like, ‘Let’s do this.’”

Al Roker (center) has a small role in "Good Burger 2." TODAY

A lot has changed in the more than quarter of a century since “Good Burger” was released that will be addressed in “Good Burger 2.”

“Ed owns the place now, Good Burger. Dex comes back around. They haven’t seen each other in a few years, so it’s things that unravel with that,” said Mitchell.

“The usual hijinks,” Thompson added.

Al (front) takes the burgermobile for a spin with Thompson (back left) and Mitchell (back right). TODAY

“Good Burger” holds a special place in the hearts of the kids who grew up watching Thompson and Mitchell portray the zany characters.

“It’s such a blessing. We’re talking about years, that people still love it,” Mitchell said.

“What we hear a lot of the time is, ‘I grew up with this movie. Now I can share it with my kids.’ Or a parent will be like, ‘I showed this to my kids. Now, they’re showing it to their kids.’ It feels nice to be a part of that,” Thompson said.