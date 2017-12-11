Adam Richman shares his traditional family recipes for latkes and applesauce

share tweet email

TV show host and cookbook author Adam Richman is stopping by TODAY to share his go-to Hanukkah recipes —. taught to him by his mother! He shows us how to make classic crispy potato latkes and homemade applesauce two ways: traditional and tart cranberry.

This was the latke recipe I grew up with! And it is arguably the best and most traditional one I've ever had.

I love this recipe because it was my first example of homemade applesauce and the version from a jar just couldn't compare. I feel that it really preserves the integrity of the flavor and when you are making latkes, it would be a travesty to pair it with anything but homemade applesauce.

Like many great dishes, this one reminds me of my mom — which is always awesome — but truly, it's one of those all-in-one-pot, straightforward recipes that creates a sauce that you can use with savory or sweet foods.

