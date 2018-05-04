Have you or a friend settled for more? Share your story with Megyn Kelly TODAY

share tweet pin email

Megyn Kelly’s overall guiding principle: Settle for More. It’s a reminder to check in with yourself to make sure you are living the life you really want, achieving the best results in anything you set out to do and to never settle.

Meet the man who pushed his best friend 500 miles in a wheelchair

Prepare to be inspired by the friendship between Patrick Gray and his best friend Justin Skeesuck, who uses a wheelchair due to a neuromuscular disease. So Gray pushed Skeesuck 500 miles along Spain’s Camino de Santiago trail, restoring Skeesuck's "faith in humanity."

Do you have a friend who made that mid-life change to find more joy? A person who took something dark, traumatic, or tough, and created their own light? We may want to share their story!

Write in and tell us why this person is so inspiring, and how they settled for more!