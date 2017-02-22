Trump blames ‘so-called angry crowds’ at GOP town halls on ‘liberal activists’

At town hall meetings across the country, voters have been giving lawmakers an earful about the Trump administration, but in a tweet, President Trump denounced “the so-called angry crowds” as “planned out by liberal activists.” A new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll shows that 54 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s performance so far, while 43 percent approve. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.