Istanbul nightclub attack: Police are close to identifying terror suspect

Turkish police say they have now arrested 14 people in raids carried out on Monday night and officials say they have the attacker’s fingerprints and are very close to identifying him. The alleged terrorist, who gunned down dozens of people in a popular Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve, filmed a selfie video that is now being broadcast on local television in hopes someone will find him. NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Istanbul.