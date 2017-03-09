share tweet pin email

We've all dreamed of owning a Victoria Beckham design, but we don't all have the budget for a designer wardrobe.

But now, Beckham will turn that dream into a reality with the launch of VB x Target, a limited collection of apparel and accessories for women, girls, toddlers and babies.

Pamela Hanson / InStyle

"For a while now, I have been thinking how great it would be to work on clothes for a customer that either doesn’t want to pay or can’t pay designer prices," Beckham told A Bullseye View, Target's corporate website. "I loved the idea of opening the brand up to a wider audience and being able to share my vision with a broader customer base."

The collection, which launches April 9, will feature more than 200 dresses, rompers, tops and bottoms in a variety of colors, prints and patterns.

The cutest part? The women's line will correspond with the kids' clothes, making it simple to coordinate adorable mommy-and-me looks.

Pamela Hanson / InStyle

The pop star-turned-designer and mother of four told InStyle magazine that this launch will give shoppers a glimpse into her relationship with her own 5-year-old daughter, Harper.

"This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things," Beckham told the magazine of her designs. "Very honest. Very me.”

To show off the new looks, the InStyle editorial feature includes five mini models donning the styles. They even got to interview Beckham in a sweet video.

The adorable children from @VictoriaBeckham's cover shoot interviewing her is journalism at its finest. 📝 Watch the full video at the link in our bio now! A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:23am PST

Sizes for girls will range from NB-XL while the women's line will include sizes XS-3X with extended sizes available in stores and online. This will mark the first time that Target offers plus-size items in stores as well as online for a designer collaboration; an issue they've faced backlash for in the past.

Prices can range between $6-$70 with most items costing less than $40, according to A Bullseye View.

Pamela Hanson / InStyle

While you'll have to wait until the end of April to see the VB x Target collection on the racks, you may want to move fast once it's released. This one is likely to sell out fast.

Pamela Hanson / InStyle

The April issue of InStyle magazine, featuring Beckham and her collection, will be on sale March 17.