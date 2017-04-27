share tweet pin email

Here's a question we've found ourselves asking recently ... what happened to your average pair of denim jeans?

We didn't think it could get worse than Nordstrom's fake mud-splattered jeans.

But then Topshop went and did this.

In the world of fashion, the envelope is being pushed further and further for what we can call "jeans." Are they even jeans if there is no denim? Oh boy, now we're getting existential.

The, um, pants which are currently sold out on Topshop's website both in the U.S. and U.K., typically retail for $100. Yes, $100 to wrap your legs in a Ziploc bag.

The online description says, "Think outside the box with these out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans – guaranteed to get people talking."

Well, Topshop was certainly right about that. They've sent the Internet into frenzy with most people wondering ... why?

Clear jeans? Defeating the whole object of jeans... @Topshop to far pic.twitter.com/ZRezRB8kaz — Ù ÙØ§ (@Miaplaterjones) April 21, 2017

The clear jeans from Topshop reminds me of Hannibal's murder suit. Imagine Will and Hannibal in it. #Hannibal #murderhusbands #hannigram pic.twitter.com/INf3Q96IXS — handballs (@torajyuri) April 27, 2017

Dear Topshop, stop trying to make clear plastic jeans happen. Love, the internet. https://t.co/a9yKzwkY8J @mashable pic.twitter.com/9jEoCCHobJ — Alvin Lindsay (@alvinlindsay21) April 25, 2017

Topshop, you've taken it way too far now https://t.co/YZuG104wL9 — freya (@freyamb) April 22, 2017

omg why topshop imagine the sweat

https://t.co/WXZy08pKrI — AimÃ©e (@aimeehorror) April 21, 2017

Go home Topshop you're drunk https://t.co/N1in5E3A8L — Kayleigh Tanner (@DailyKayleigh) April 21, 2017

Oh, and another question, how do you clean jeans like these? You definitely can't wash them in the machine and dry cleaning will probably melt them. The retailer has an answer: "Wipe clean only."

These plastic jeans come mere weeks after Topshop made headlines for clear knee jeans. So what could possibly come next? Please don't say clear plastic sweatshirts.