It can be tough to part with that favorite old sweater knowing all the memories that it's lived through. So what if it's seven years old and full of holes?

If this sounds familiar, you know who you are.

And for those of you nodding your heads in agreement, this might just be the perfect solution.

Here are seven retailers that will reward you for recycling old clothes or beauty-product packages.

1. H&M

Take old clothing and home items, like bedding or towels, to the nearest H&M location and drop it in one of their in-store collection boxes for a sweet coupon that will save you 15 percent off a future purchase.

2. Madewell

Stop second-guessing that old pair of jeans sitting in your closet collecting dust. Instead, bring them to any Madewell store and receive 20 dollars off a new pair.

You'll be proud you did — Blue Jeans Go Green turns that old denim into housing insulation for communities around the country.

3. The North Face

It might not be a huge difference, but we'll take anything we can get when it comes to discounts on a cozy North Face jacket. If you've got old clothes and shoes to get rid of, bring them to any North Face retail or outlet store for 10 dollars off your next purchase if it's 100 dollars or more.

4. Levi's

You don't even have to go to a store to reap these benefits. Simply pack up old jeans or other clothing items and bring them to your nearest post office using this ever-so-convenient pre-paid shipping label. Fact: these clothes will be headed to a nearby Goodwill.

In return, Levi's will reward you with 20 percent off a future item with a $5 donation in Levi Strauss' name to Goodwill. File this under things we like to hear.

5. Kiehl's

If you simply cannot get enough of Kiel's products (we can't either), then make it a habit to bring every empty, full-size bottle into the store to rack up stamps on a rewards card. When you earn 10 stamps, you'll be eligible to redeem one free travel-sized product.

6. MAC

If you love MAC products (who doesn't?) and have at least six packaging containers lying around, take them to the closest counter immediately to trade them in for a free lipstick!

7. Lush

Want a free Lush face mask? Now we've got your attention.

If you're an avid Lush fan and have accumulated five or more plastic pots that had originally housed a liquid product, bring them to your local Lush retailer and they'll reward you with a free mask.